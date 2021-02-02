Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Thermoplastic Elastomers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes the global medical market for thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) by region and product. For the purposes of this study, a thermoplastic elastomer is defined as any thermoplastic material that exhibits elastomeric properties; TPEs therefore offer the functional performance characteristics of thermoset rubber but are processed using the methods and machinery of rigid thermoplastics.



While TPOs and TPVs are "polyolefin elastomers" in a technical sense, they are defined separately for the purposes of this study. Furthermore, vulcanized olefin elastomers such as EPDM and ethylene-propylene rubber are not TPEs and are thus excluded.



Compounds with vulcanized elastomers are considered to be TPVs rather than TPOs. Various sources and manufacturers differ on the degree of vulcanization required to define an olefinic TPE as a TPV, so estimates of current global demand can vary.



Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 are presented for medical TPE demand in metric tons.

TPEs covered in this report are:

Copolyester elastomers (COPEs)

Polyolefin elastomers (POEs)

Styrenic block copolymers (SBCs)

Thermoplastic polyolefins (TPOs)

Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs)

Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs)

Specialty types

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Near-Term Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Demand by Elastomer Type

Demand by Region

Pricing Trends

Leading Producers

4. North America

North America: Demand by Country

United States

Canada

Mexico

5. Central & South America

Central & South America: Demand by Country

Brazil

Other Central & South America

6. Western Europe

Western Europe: Demand by Country

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Other Western Europe

7. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Demand by Country

Russia

Other Eastern Europe

8. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Country

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Thailand

Taiwan

Other Asia/Pacific

9. Africa/Mideast



10. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Methodology

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Country Lists by Region

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Global Economic Environment

Global Demographic Trends

