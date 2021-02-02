Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Thermoplastic Elastomers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global medical market for thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) by region and product. For the purposes of this study, a thermoplastic elastomer is defined as any thermoplastic material that exhibits elastomeric properties; TPEs therefore offer the functional performance characteristics of thermoset rubber but are processed using the methods and machinery of rigid thermoplastics.

While TPOs and TPVs are "polyolefin elastomers" in a technical sense, they are defined separately for the purposes of this study. Furthermore, vulcanized olefin elastomers such as EPDM and ethylene-propylene rubber are not TPEs and are thus excluded.

Compounds with vulcanized elastomers are considered to be TPVs rather than TPOs. Various sources and manufacturers differ on the degree of vulcanization required to define an olefinic TPE as a TPV, so estimates of current global demand can vary.

Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 are presented for medical TPE demand in metric tons.

TPEs covered in this report are:

  • Copolyester elastomers (COPEs)
  • Polyolefin elastomers (POEs)
  • Styrenic block copolymers (SBCs)
  • Thermoplastic polyolefins (TPOs)
  • Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs)
  • Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs)
  • Specialty types

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

  • Report Details
  • Study Scope & Product Description
  • Near-Term Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

  • Historical Market Trends
  • Demand by Elastomer Type
  • Demand by Region
  • Pricing Trends
  • Leading Producers

4. North America

  • North America: Demand by Country
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico

5. Central & South America

  • Central & South America: Demand by Country
  • Brazil
  • Other Central & South America

6. Western Europe

  • Western Europe: Demand by Country
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Other Western Europe

7. Eastern Europe

  • Eastern Europe: Demand by Country
  • Russia
  • Other Eastern Europe

8. Asia/Pacific

  • Asia/Pacific: Demand by Country
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • India
  • Thailand
  • Taiwan
  • Other Asia/Pacific

9. Africa/Mideast

10. Appendix

  • Scope
  • Definitions
  • Methodology
  • Study-Specific Methodology
  • Sources
  • Associations & Agencies
  • Related Studies & Reports
  • Country Lists by Region
  • Macroeconomic Assumptions
  • Global Economic Environment
  • Global Demographic Trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmjmfr


Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900