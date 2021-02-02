Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Thermoplastic Elastomers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the global medical market for thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) by region and product. For the purposes of this study, a thermoplastic elastomer is defined as any thermoplastic material that exhibits elastomeric properties; TPEs therefore offer the functional performance characteristics of thermoset rubber but are processed using the methods and machinery of rigid thermoplastics.
While TPOs and TPVs are "polyolefin elastomers" in a technical sense, they are defined separately for the purposes of this study. Furthermore, vulcanized olefin elastomers such as EPDM and ethylene-propylene rubber are not TPEs and are thus excluded.
Compounds with vulcanized elastomers are considered to be TPVs rather than TPOs. Various sources and manufacturers differ on the degree of vulcanization required to define an olefinic TPE as a TPV, so estimates of current global demand can vary.
Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 are presented for medical TPE demand in metric tons.
TPEs covered in this report are:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
3. Overview
4. North America
5. Central & South America
6. Western Europe
7. Eastern Europe
8. Asia/Pacific
9. Africa/Mideast
10. Appendix
