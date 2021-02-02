Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship Repairing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ship repairing market is expected to decline from $29.40 billion in 2019 to $27.39 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.83%.



The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $30.06 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.15%.



Major players in the ship repairing market are Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), Damen Shipyards Group, Sembcorp Marine Ltd., Oman Drydock Company, Cochin Shipyard Limited, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, Fincantieri S.p.A and Keppel Offshore and Marine.



The ship repairing market consists of revenue generated by sales of ship repairing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate shipyards. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



North America was the largest region in the ship repairing market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In February 2020, Titan Acquisition Holdings, a bicoastal leader in ship repair and modernization and complex fabrication services for the defense industry, acquired Huntington Ingalls Industries for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition creates opportunities to better serve key defense customers, economies of scale, expanded scope, and performance optimization. Huntington Ingalls Industries, a US-based company, engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships.



The ship repairing market covered in this report is segmented by vessel type into oil and chemical tankers; bulk carriers; general cargo; container ships; gas carriers; offshore vessels; passenger ships and ferries; mega yachts and other vessels, and by application into general services; dockage; hull part; engine parts; electric works; auxiliary services.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected ship building and ship repair facilities globally to a great extent. The pandemic has disrupted almost every area of the shipping industry, after a promising 2019. All levels of operations were affected by yard closures, logistical challenges and survey delays, while scrubber retrofitting also declined sharply.



For instance, in March 2020, the Italian shipyard Fincantieri has initially suspended manufacturing in its shipyards for two weeks due to the coronavirus crisis, which was then extended for more than a month that has impacted the business. Therefore, the impact of COVID 19 is expected to hinder the growth of the ship repairing market.



Major companies in the ship repair sector are concentrating on the development of advanced technology services for ship repair. For example, in February 2020, Maindeck, a modern SaaS for the ship maintenance and repair industry, with a particular emphasis on dry-docking projects, launched a mobile inspection app from which they can delegate access to specific sections of the project. The app operates offline and immediately uploads when internet access is detected.



The increasing seaborne trade is anticipated to drive the growth of the ship repairing market. Seaborne transport, which plays a key role in the development of a country, involves ports, inland water systems, ship repair, shipping and ship building. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), international seaborne trade volume increased from 10.7 billion tons in 2017 to 11.0 billion tons in 2018 and is projected to expand at an average annual growth rate of 3.5% during 2019-2024.



According to the Indian Ministry of Shipping, approximately 70% of India's value trading and 95% of India's volume is handled by seaborne transport. Upswing activities in sea-borne trade activities increase the need for regular maintenance and repairs. This scenario is expected to augment the demand for the ship repairing market.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2d75a







