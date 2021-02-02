MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People are thinking more about their emotional wellbeing than ever before according to a recent survey of 2,000 Britons commissioned by doTERRA. The survey found that people in the United Kingdom are feeling more stressed (39%) and experiencing more negative emotions since the pandemic began. In addition, 43% of those surveyed reported that their households’ mood have changed for the worse.

Beyond our own emotional health, mood also impacts the people around us. According to the survey 62% reporting that their mood impacts other members of their family and 37% indicated their mood impacts their workplace.

“In unprecedented times such as these, people need to find ways to help boost their mood,” said Kirk Jowers, doTERRA executive vice president over Europe and corporate relations. “Using essential oils as part of daily routines, massage, yoga, and other everyday activities is something the entire family can do to help improve their mood and find balance.”

The study found that the top five most frequent moods experienced throughout the day were stressed, anxious, happy, relaxed, and calm. While emotions are an inescapable part of being human, that doesn’t mean we are powerless to influence them. Nearly six in 10 of those surveyed do things to enhance or improve their mood, from taking a walk and listening to music, to pausing for tea or coffee. Others like to take a bath (31%) or visit nature (37%). In addition to developing healthy habits, many people incorporate essential oils (10%) into their regular routines for mood management.

Here are a few popular doTERRA essential oils that can help promote positive emotions at home, work and in other areas and activities of our lives:

doTERRA Adaptiv

doTERRA Adaptiv is a proprietary blend that combines Wild Orange, Lavender, Copaiba, Spearmint, Magnolia, Rosemary, Neroli, and Sweetgum essential oils. Lavender provides calming effects while Wild Orange uplifts. Adaptiv has a calming and relaxing aroma and, when applied topically, can help boost mood. Keep Adaptiv on hand to help promote feelings of comfort in new surroundings or situations.

Lavender

With its distinct aroma and countless applications, Lavender has become one of the most popular essential oils. Anciently, the Romans and Egyptians would use Lavender for bathing. Since that time, many have discovered the myriad of other benefits it holds. Lavender’s calming properties are often used to relax the body and improve mood. Add a few drops of Lavender to pillows or bedding to promote relaxation before going to sleep.

doTERRA Balance

The fresh and woody aroma of Balance is a perfect go-to-oil to promote feelings of harmony. Spruce, Ho Wood, Frankincense, Blue Tansy, and Blue Chamomile blend perfectly with Fractionated Coconut Oil to offer an enticing fragrance that, when applied topically, promote calm, relaxation, and well-being. Use to help create a calm environment when meditating or practicing yoga or apply to the bottom of the feet to promote feelings of balance throughout the day.

Bergamot

Bergamot is the most delicate of the citrus plants, requiring a special climate and soil in order to thrive. In Greece, the unripe fruits are eaten by the spoonful as a dessert or with coffee. Bergamot is also unique among citrus oils because of its ability to be both uplifting and calming. Bergamot has been used for hundreds of years to promote calm and rejuvenate the complexion. Try mixing with Fractionated Coconut Oil for a soothing massage oil!

doTERRA Cheer

Like a ray of sunshine, the Cheer Uplifting Blend can help provide a positivity boost. When happiness and optimism are in short supply, Cheer is waiting to brighten and invigorate your mood. The sunshiny, fresh aroma of citrus and spice essential oils will brighten any moment of your day. Apply topically in the morning to promote feelings of optimism and cheerfulness.

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over nine million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. dōTERRA Healing Hands™, a United States Foundation, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit https://www.doterra.com/GB/en_GB.

