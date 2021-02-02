Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paper Recycling Market (2020-2025) by Source of Collection, Type, Application, Collection & Segregation Channel, End Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Paper Recycling Market is estimated to be USD 45.5 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 56.2 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%.



Significant factors promoting the growth of the global paper recycling market are attributed to the increased threat towards the rapid depletion of resources. This has led to a conscious awareness of sustainability among the consumers and business enterprises with the increased adoption of eco-friendly products. Besides, recycled paper also offers various cost-benefit advantages as well as a favorable impact on the environment. These factors are further boosting the market growth.



The costs associated with the machinery as well as the inefficient waste collection mechanism and the segregation system can be a deterrent to the market growth.



Segmentation



By Source of Collection, the market is classified as industries, offices, and households. Amongst all, Industries hold the largest share with the major applications in the newsprint paper, printing & writing paper, and packaging products. The collection of paper for recycling not only helps the manufacturing industries to save on time but also saves on the manufacturing processes. It has been seen that more than 35% of the raw material demand of paper in countries in India and China are met by recycled paper. These factors aid in the growth of the market.



By Type, the market is classified as Corrugated Cardboard, Newspapers, Magazines, Office Paper, Mixed Paper, and Others. Corrugated Cardboard holds the largest market share as it is widely adopted in the packaging industry in developed and developed countries. Also, it is considered to be of the highest value in terms of paper grade. With the high durability that it has to offer, it can allow for maximum recycling.



By Application, the market is classified as Newsprint Paper, Cardboard, Writing & Printing Paper, and Packaging Products. Writing And Printing Paper finds its application for different individual needs at home or business such as manufacturing of catalogs, books, notebooks, newspapers, magazines, commercial printing, business forms, stationeries, copying, and digital printing, etc. Moreover, the use of writing paper has evolved towards initiating business transactions, further propelling the growth of the segment.



By Collection And Segregation Channel, the market is classified as Kerb-side Pick-up, Paper Bank Collection, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Collection. Municipal solid waste holds the largest market share, with around 69 mn tonnes being recycled and 25 million tonnes being composted as per the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2018. Amongst the different wastes, paper & paper board wastes are maximum accounting to 23.05%. Moreover, state Governments and local Governments ensure adequate management of MSW by prioritizing their objectives towards the same. This further facilitates the growth of this segment.



By End Use, the market is classified as food & beverages, retail, electrical & electronics, printing & paper, and building & construction, and others. Print and Paper hold the highest market share as it has its applications across industry-wide domains from conventional methods to digital printing, augmenting the growth of the market. Countries like Europe producing 90 million tonnes of paper requirements based on recycled fibers further contribute to the growth of the print and paper industry segment.



By Geography, Europe holds the largest share in the global paper recycling market. It is mainly attributed to the fact that the major manufacturing activities comprising of raw material demand (50%) are fulfilled by recycled paper.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rapid Depletion of Resources

Increasing Awareness about Sustainability

Favorable Environmental Impact of Paper Recycling

Cost Benefits Attached to Paper Recycling

Restraints

The High Cost of Machinery

Inefficient Waste Paper Collection and Segregation System

Opportunities

Emerging Business Opportunities

Favorable Governmental Policies and Initiatives

Increased Consumer Preference towards Adoption of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

Challenges

Increased Competition from International Players

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Paper Recycling Market, By Source of Collection

6.1 Industries

6.2 Offices

6.3 Households



7 Global Paper Recycling Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Corrugated Cardboard

7.3 Newspapers

7.4 Magazines

7.5 Office Paper

7.6 Mixed Paper

7.7 Others



8 Global Paper Recycling Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Newsprint Paper

8.3 Cardboard

8.4 Writing & Printing Paper

8.5 Packaging Products

8.6 Others



9 Global Paper Recycling Market, By Collection & Segregation Channel

9.1 Kerb-side Pick-up

9.2 Paper Bank Collection

9.3 Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Collection



10 Global Paper Recycling Market, By End-Use

10.1 Food & beverages

10.2 Retail

10.3 Electrical & Electronics

10.4 Printing & Paper

10.5 Building & Construction

10.6 Others



11 Global Paper Recycling Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 South America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.6 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

Republic Services

Sonoco Recycling

Hanna Paper Recycling

WASCO

Perlen Papier

ST Paper Resources

Cascades Recovery

Global Wastepaper Recyclers

International Paper

Heinzel Group

DS Smith

Veolia Environment

Remondis

Kokusai Pulp & Paper

Huanjia Group

Shandong Century Sunshine

Northern International

China Recycling Development

Tianjin Wuchan

Carolina Fibre Corporation

Evergreen Paper Recycling

Ecogen

Atlas Green Recycling

Sunbright Paper Recycling

Lovell Recycling Limited

Rocky Mountain Recycling

Huhtamaki

Kruger

WeCycle Ltd

