Multiplex testing threatens existing infectious disease practice. The microbiology lab may disappear.
The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth.
A market that just keeps on growing. In spite of the steady decline of disease prevalence, the diagnostic sector keeps growing. Find out why in the informative report. And find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of anti microbial drug resistance.
Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics.
Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between sequencing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Trends like:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics
1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Volumes
1.3.2 Prices
1.3.3 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing
2. The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease
2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)
2.1.1 Virology
2.1.1.1 Classification
2.1.1.2 Structure and genome
2.1.1.3 Tropism
2.1.1.4 Replication cycle
2.1.1.5 Genetic variability
2.1.2 Diagnosis
2.1.3 Testing
2.1.3.1 Antibody tests
2.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)
2.1.3.3 Antigen Tests
2.1.3.4 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)
2.1.3.5 Other tests used in HIV treatment
2.1.4 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B
2.2.1 Virology
2.2.1.1 Genome
2.2.1.2 Pathogenesis
2.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication
2.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes
2.2.2 Mechanisms
2.2.3 Diagnosis
2.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C
2.3.1 Taxonomy
2.3.2 Structure
2.3.2.2 Genome
2.3.3 Molecular biology
2.3.4 Replication
2.3.5 Genotypes
2.3.5.1 Clinical importance
2.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus
2.4.1 Virology
2.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins
2.4.1.2 Role in cancer
2.4.1.3 E2 research
2.4.1.4 Latency period
2.4.1.5 Clearance
2.4.2 Diagnosis
2.4.2.1 Cervical testing
2.4.2.2 Oral testing
2.4.2.3 Testing men
2.4.2.4 Other testing
2.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.5 Influenza
2.5.1 Virology
2.5.1.1 Types of virus
2.5.1.2 Influenzavirus A
2.5.1.3 Influenzavirus B
2.5.1.4 Influenzavirus C
2.5.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature
2.5.1.6 Replication
2.5.2 Testing
2.5.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays
2.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea
2.6.1 Gonorrhea
2.6.1.1 Diagnosis
2.6.1.2 Screening
2.6.2 Chlamydia
2.6.2.1 Diagnosis
2.6.2.2 Screening
2.6.3 Testing
2.6.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs).
2.6.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests
2.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.7 Tuberculosis
2.7.1 Mycobacteria
2.7.2 Diagnosis
2.7.2.1 Active tuberculosis
2.7.2.2 Latent tuberculosis
2.7.3 Epidemiology
2.7.4 Molecular Diagnostic Tests
2.7.5 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
2.8.1 Diagnosis
2.8.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests
2.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus
2.9.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE
2.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.10 Blood Screening
2.10.1 Collection and Testing
2.10.2 FDA Approved Multiplex Assays
2.10.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Industry Participants
3.1.1 IVD Supplier
3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
3.1.4 Independent lab analytical
3.1.5 Public National/regional lab
3.1.6 Hospital lab
3.1.7 Physician lab
3.1.8 Audit body
3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
3.3 Industry Structure
3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
3.3.2 Economies of Scale
3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's
3.3.4 Physician's and POCT
3.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets
4.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics
4.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth
4.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam
4.1.5 Self Testing
4.1.6 The Need for Speed
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Lower Costs
4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining
4.2.3 Wellness Hurts
4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards
4.3 Instrumentation and Automation
4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
4.3.2 The Shrinking Machine.
4.3.2 Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor
4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
4.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?
4.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force
4.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections
4.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics
5. Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments
6. The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Syndrome-Overview
7. Global Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease Markets-By Syndrome
7.1 Respiratory
7.2 Gastrointestinal
7.3 Blood
7.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis
7.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease
