Multiplex testing threatens existing infectious disease practice. The microbiology lab may disappear.



The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth.



A market that just keeps on growing. In spite of the steady decline of disease prevalence, the diagnostic sector keeps growing. Find out why in the informative report. And find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of anti microbial drug resistance.

Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between sequencing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

Multiplex testing

Emerging economies and global prosperity

Biotechnology advances in genetics

Pathogen evolution

Climate change

Globalization

The rise of rapid testing

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics

1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Volumes

1.3.2 Prices

1.3.3 Revenue Market Size

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Authors

1.4.2 Sources

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing



2. The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease

2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

2.1.1 Virology

2.1.1.1 Classification

2.1.1.2 Structure and genome

2.1.1.3 Tropism

2.1.1.4 Replication cycle

2.1.1.5 Genetic variability

2.1.2 Diagnosis

2.1.3 Testing

2.1.3.1 Antibody tests

2.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)

2.1.3.3 Antigen Tests

2.1.3.4 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)

2.1.3.5 Other tests used in HIV treatment

2.1.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

2.2.1 Virology

2.2.1.1 Genome

2.2.1.2 Pathogenesis

2.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication

2.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes

2.2.2 Mechanisms

2.2.3 Diagnosis

2.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

2.3.1 Taxonomy

2.3.2 Structure

2.3.2.2 Genome

2.3.3 Molecular biology

2.3.4 Replication

2.3.5 Genotypes

2.3.5.1 Clinical importance

2.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

2.4.1 Virology

2.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins

2.4.1.2 Role in cancer

2.4.1.3 E2 research

2.4.1.4 Latency period

2.4.1.5 Clearance

2.4.2 Diagnosis

2.4.2.1 Cervical testing

2.4.2.2 Oral testing

2.4.2.3 Testing men

2.4.2.4 Other testing

2.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.5 Influenza

2.5.1 Virology

2.5.1.1 Types of virus

2.5.1.2 Influenzavirus A

2.5.1.3 Influenzavirus B

2.5.1.4 Influenzavirus C

2.5.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature

2.5.1.6 Replication

2.5.2 Testing

2.5.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays

2.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

2.6.1 Gonorrhea

2.6.1.1 Diagnosis

2.6.1.2 Screening

2.6.2 Chlamydia

2.6.2.1 Diagnosis

2.6.2.2 Screening

2.6.3 Testing

2.6.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs).

2.6.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests

2.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.7 Tuberculosis

2.7.1 Mycobacteria

2.7.2 Diagnosis

2.7.2.1 Active tuberculosis

2.7.2.2 Latent tuberculosis

2.7.3 Epidemiology

2.7.4 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

2.7.5 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

2.8.1 Diagnosis

2.8.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests

2.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

2.9.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE

2.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.10 Blood Screening

2.10.1 Collection and Testing

2.10.2 FDA Approved Multiplex Assays

2.10.3 Market Opportunity Analysis



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Industry Participants

3.1.1 IVD Supplier

3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

3.1.4 Independent lab analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional lab

3.1.6 Hospital lab

3.1.7 Physician lab

3.1.8 Audit body

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.4 Physician's and POCT

3.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets

4.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

4.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

4.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

4.1.5 Self Testing

4.1.6 The Need for Speed

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Lower Costs

4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining

4.2.3 Wellness Hurts

4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.2 The Shrinking Machine.

4.3.2 Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?

4.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force

4.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections

4.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics



5. Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

Recent Developments- Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS-Based Respiratory Tract Infection Assay

New Genomic Tests Diagnose Deadly Infections Faster

Biotia Raises $2.4M Seed Round

STDs resurge in US

Ares Genetics signs R&D agreement with leading global IVD corporation

Cell-Free DNA Used for Infectious Disease Testing

One BioMed Raises $5M

FDA grants Qiagen clearance for syndromic testing system

iCubate, Wondfo Biotech Form Chinese JV to Develop MDx Assays

Researchers Launch CRISPR Dx Firm Sherlock Biosciences

Israel's BATM to Invest up to $30M in Ador Diagnostics

Superbug Test from Mobidiag Gets CE Mark

Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA

Mesa Biotech RSV Test Wins CE Mark

Karius Test to Be Available in Brazil

Panagene's STD kit gains Approval

Startup Prominex Raises $4M in Series A

GenePOC's Investment Validated by Medicare Decision

GenePOC launches its GenePOC CDiff test in Canada

NYU researchers adapt HIV test to Zika virus

GA-EMS receives diagnostic device contract

Biocartis & Immunexpress Sign Partnership for Sepsis

PerkinElmer to Acquire Euroimmun for $1.3B

Alveo Closes Financing to Create Accessible Diagnostics Devices

Siemens Healthineers completes takeover of Fast Track Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics Enters Strategic Alliance with Mesa Biotech Inc

Chembio and FIND to Develop Point-of-Care Multiplex Test

Locus Biosciences and IDbyDNA Partner to Develop Companion Diagnostic Test

Alere bags FDA nod for rapid flu diagnostic

FDA approves tests of tick-borne disease to protect blood supply

Qiagen Trichomonas Assay Gets CE Mark

Vela Diagnostics HSV Test Gets FDA Clearance

QIAGEN enters into an agreement to acquire STAT-Dx

Bruker to Acquire Majority Stake in Infectious Disease MDx Firm Hain

Applied BioCode's Syndromic Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel Approved by the FDA

Ares Genetics to develop AI diagnostic test for infectious diseases

FDA Considers Guidelines for NGS-Based Infectious Disease Diagnostics

6. The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Syndrome-Overview



7. Global Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease Markets-By Syndrome

7.1 Respiratory

7.2 Gastrointestinal

7.3 Blood

7.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis

7.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease

