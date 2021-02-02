SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor, the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today released a new global research report, titled The Race to IT Observability, which delves into the ways that the pandemic has impacted traditional CIO, IT operations and developer roles within organizations while also shifting executive priorities towards cloud migration, remote workforce enablement and end-to-end unified observability.
The study of 600 global IT leaders reveals that previously siloed IT teams and technologies are converging as enterprises accelerate their modernization efforts in reaction to COVID-19. The responsibilities of CIOs are expanding and the roles of traditional IT operations and administration teams (ITOps) are moving closer and closer to those of agile application developers and quality and security engineers (DevOps) as business priorities shift to align with the customer and their digital experience.
“One of the key benefits of the convergence between ITOps and DevOps is that such a synergy makes it increasingly feasible to achieve true unified IT observability within modern enterprises,” said Christina Kosmowski, President of LogicMonitor. “As our research shows, observability is all about gaining full visibility into the health, performance and availability of an organization’s IT stack. Companies who achieve unified observability will find it far easier to complete their digital transformation initiatives and succeed in today’s digital economy, which is why LogicMonitor is focused on becoming the industry’s leading IT observability platform.”
Enterprises are prioritizing data security, cloud and IT automation in today’s era of remote work
Many IT leaders are changing the way they invest in various IT initiatives as digital transformation accelerates due to COVID-19 and the rise of remote work.
IT outages and brownouts remain widespread
One negative IT trend that global businesses continue to experience at alarming rates - despite the severe negative business impact - is IT downtime, which includes both brownouts and outages. Global IT leaders identify remote work, the Internet of Things (IoT) and migration to the cloud as the top three trends contributing to widespread downtime, although respondents based in EMEA mention mobile computing as a key contributor, and respondents in APAC mention edge computing as a key contributor.
As the world continues the rapid pace of digital transformation—made even more imperative by the ongoing pandemic—organizations cannot afford to experience downtime. By embracing the technologies that provide them with full observability into their IT infrastructure, organizations can mitigate the risk of downtime and quickly resolve issues when they do occur.
For more information about winning the race to observability, download a full copy of LogicMonitor’s 2021 Research Report: The Race to IT Observability.
About LogicMonitor®
Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor®, we expand what's possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.
