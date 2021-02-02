Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eCOA/ePRO Market Dynamics and Service Provider Performance (4th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major Topics Covered:



Market Environment

Provider Selection Criteria

Provider Perceptions

Provider Performance

Study Data

There's no question that technology is continuously becoming more prevalent in the clinical development space and electronic clinical outcomes assessments (eCOA) and electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO) systems are no exception. Over the past several years, eCOA/ePRO systems are now considered the norm and are necessary tools to properly capture, review, and even present data collected throughout the course of a clinical trial.



The publisher has been tracking the eCOA/ePRO market for over a decade and one thing is for certain - eCOA/ePRO applications are here to stay. As technology in the eCOA/ePRO space continues to change, more sponsors and CROs rely on these systems to ensure high quality data, lower costs, and fewer delays.



eCOA/ePRO providers and sponsor/CRO organizations will gain valuable insight using this research.

Each system is evaluated on 28 critical attributes. Data are included for 18 eCOA/ePRO systems. Each system's performance is benchmarked against how well the product performed with respect to expectations across 28 attributes:

Ability to provide a choice of modalities

Ability to support BYOD

Affiliation with MAPI research trust

Aids in reducing SDV effort

Availability of validated instruments

Clinical consulting (e.g., COA selection)

COA Library

Continuous data monitoring services

Cost of the application

Flexibility in configuring different study types

Human-machine interface (how intuitive the software is to operate) for the eCOA/ePRO web reporting tool

Human-machine interface (how intuitive the validation expertise software is to operate) for the eCOA/ePRO interface itself

Instrument migration and translation services integrated with overall study support

Licensing services for validated questions

Post-study data delivery timeline

Rater training

Robust and extensive device logistics capabilities

Robustness of features/functionality

Solutions to ensure good patient compliance with making diary entries

Specific consulting/expertise (e.g., eCOA)

Speed of the applications, how fast the pages/screens load

Study set-up timelines

Technical support from the vendor

Telemedicine

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Environment

Primary Section Takeaways

Systems Usage

Preferred Provider Agreements

Preference for eCOA/ePRO vs. Paper Diaries

Use of Electronic Solutions vs. Paper

Preference for Device-based Interface

Use of Direct Data Capture Sensors/Wearables for Patient Measurements

Source of Clinical Reported Outcomes (Past and Projected)

Source of Clinical Outcomes Assessments

How to Improve Functionality of eCOA/ePRO Software Systems

Impact of eCOA/ePRO Product Attributes on Trial Success

2. Provider Selection Criteria

Primary Section Takeaways

Most Important Attributes for Provider Selection

Influencing Sponsor In-house Provider Selection

Influencing CRO Provider Selection

Influence of Sponsors on Provider Selection for Outsourced Studies

3. Provider Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

Provider Familiarity and Usage

Past Use/Experience Level with Providers

Provider Preference for Development and Late-Stage Trials

Phase I and II Development Stage

Phase IIb and III Development Stage

Phase IV, Post-marketing Late-stage

4. Provider Performance

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

Figure 1 - Capabilities

Figure 2 - Cost

Figure 3 - System Flexibility and Support

Figure 4 - System/Device Integration

Figure 5 - Usability

Figure 6 - Validation and Patient Compliance

5. Company Service Quality Profiles

Almac

Clinphone IVR ePRO (by Parexel)

ERT, including PHT and invivodata (diarypro/sitepro)

ICOPhone (by ICON Clinical)

IQVIA (formerly Altavoz)

Medidata Solutions (Patient Cloud)

6. Study Data

Service Provider Familiarity and Usage

Most Important Attributes for Provider Selection

Past Use/Experience Level with Providers

Provider Preference for Development and Late-Stage Trials

Phase I and II Development Stage

Phase IIb and III Development Stage

Phase IV, Post-marketing Late-stage

Impact of eCOA/ePRO Product Attributes on Trial Success

Use of Electronic Solutions vs. Paper (Past and Projected)

Number of eCOA/ePRO Systems Used (Current and Projected)

Preferred Provider Agreements

Influencing Provider Selection (In-House Studies)

Influencing Provider Selection (CROs)

Influence of Sponsors on Provider Selection for Outsourced Studies

Contract Directly vs. through CRO for eCOA/ePRO Components

Sponsor Contract Directly with CRO vs. through eCOA/ePRO Provider

Preference for eCOA/ePRO vs. Paper Diaries

Preference for Device-based Interface

Knowledge of eCOA/ePRO Component Use in Clinical Trials

Percent of Trials Using eCOA/ePRO Component (Past and Projected)

Use of Direct Data Capture Sensors/Wearables for Patient Measurements (Past and Projected)

Source of Clinical Outcome Assessments (Past and Projected)

Source of Clinical Reported Outcomes (Past and Projected)

How to Improve Functionality of eCOA/ePRO Software Systems - Themed

Verbatim Responses: How to Improve Functionality of eCOA/ePRO Software Systems

7. Provider Performance

Almac

ArisGlobal (agOutcomes)

Bioclinica (Express Diary, Patient Diary)

Biomedical Systems (Michelangelo)

Clinical Ink

Clinipace (Tempo)

Clinphone IVR ePRO (by Parexel)

DATATRAK ONE UX Patient Data Capture

ePharmaSolutions

ERT, including PHT and invivodata (diarypro/sitepro)

Exco Intouch

ICOPhone (by ICON Clinical)

IQVIA (formerly Altavoz)

Medidata Solutions (Patient Cloud)

PatientsLikeMe

PharmaNet / i3 IRT

THREAD

Y-Prime

8. Demographics

Company Type

Decision-making Responsibility

Type of Office/Practice

Most Recent Clinical Trial

Involvement in Clinical Trials (Past 12 months)

Role of Organization in Clinical Trial

Roles and Responsibilities

Office Location

Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility

Technology Familiarity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49w6g6

