Major Topics Covered:
- Market Environment
- Provider Selection Criteria
- Provider Perceptions
- Provider Performance
- Study Data
There's no question that technology is continuously becoming more prevalent in the clinical development space and electronic clinical outcomes assessments (eCOA) and electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO) systems are no exception. Over the past several years, eCOA/ePRO systems are now considered the norm and are necessary tools to properly capture, review, and even present data collected throughout the course of a clinical trial.
The publisher has been tracking the eCOA/ePRO market for over a decade and one thing is for certain - eCOA/ePRO applications are here to stay. As technology in the eCOA/ePRO space continues to change, more sponsors and CROs rely on these systems to ensure high quality data, lower costs, and fewer delays.
eCOA/ePRO providers and sponsor/CRO organizations will gain valuable insight using this research.
What You Will Learn
Sponsors and CROs:
- Nearly 200 service provider encounters with 18 eCOA/ePRO systems
- Bird's eye view of the eCOA/ePRO market and provider preference for development and late-stage trials, criteria used for provider selection, and service provider performance
- Allow readers to narrow down which eCOA/ePRO system might best fit their needs, enabling readers to make a more informed decision when selecting eCOA/ePRO services
- Which eCOA/ePRO systems are being most utilized by your peers
Technology Providers:
- Benchmark your performance against your competition
- Anticipate how changes in trial volume and adoption/penetration will affect your future business opportunities
- Identify operational improvements and product characteristics that impact trial success, especially device integration and user-friendliness
- Understand your company's and the competition's position in the marketplace in terms of familiarity and use, and your company's performance on 28 attributes across 6 categories relative to user expectations
Each system is evaluated on 28 critical attributes. Data are included for 18 eCOA/ePRO systems. Each system's performance is benchmarked against how well the product performed with respect to expectations across 28 attributes:
- Ability to provide a choice of modalities
- Ability to support BYOD
- Affiliation with MAPI research trust
- Aids in reducing SDV effort
- Availability of validated instruments
- Clinical consulting (e.g., COA selection)
- COA Library
- Continuous data monitoring services
- Cost of the application
- Flexibility in configuring different study types
- Human-machine interface (how intuitive the software is to operate) for the eCOA/ePRO web reporting tool
- Human-machine interface (how intuitive the validation expertise software is to operate) for the eCOA/ePRO interface itself
- Instrument migration and translation services integrated with overall study support
- Licensing services for validated questions
- Post-study data delivery timeline
- Rater training
- Robust and extensive device logistics capabilities
- Robustness of features/functionality
- Solutions to ensure good patient compliance with making diary entries
- Specific consulting/expertise (e.g., eCOA)
- Speed of the applications, how fast the pages/screens load
- Study set-up timelines
- Technical support from the vendor
- Telemedicine
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Environment
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Systems Usage
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Preference for eCOA/ePRO vs. Paper Diaries
- Use of Electronic Solutions vs. Paper
- Preference for Device-based Interface
- Use of Direct Data Capture Sensors/Wearables for Patient Measurements
- Source of Clinical Reported Outcomes (Past and Projected)
- Source of Clinical Outcomes Assessments
- How to Improve Functionality of eCOA/ePRO Software Systems
- Impact of eCOA/ePRO Product Attributes on Trial Success
2. Provider Selection Criteria
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Most Important Attributes for Provider Selection
- Influencing Sponsor In-house Provider Selection
- Influencing CRO Provider Selection
- Influence of Sponsors on Provider Selection for Outsourced Studies
3. Provider Perceptions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Provider Familiarity and Usage
- Past Use/Experience Level with Providers
- Provider Preference for Development and Late-Stage Trials
- Phase I and II Development Stage
- Phase IIb and III Development Stage
- Phase IV, Post-marketing Late-stage
4. Provider Performance
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Figure 1 - Capabilities
- Figure 2 - Cost
- Figure 3 - System Flexibility and Support
- Figure 4 - System/Device Integration
- Figure 5 - Usability
- Figure 6 - Validation and Patient Compliance
5. Company Service Quality Profiles
- Almac
- Clinphone IVR ePRO (by Parexel)
- ERT, including PHT and invivodata (diarypro/sitepro)
- ICOPhone (by ICON Clinical)
- IQVIA (formerly Altavoz)
- Medidata Solutions (Patient Cloud)
6. Study Data
- Service Provider Familiarity and Usage
- Most Important Attributes for Provider Selection
- Past Use/Experience Level with Providers
- Provider Preference for Development and Late-Stage Trials
- Phase I and II Development Stage
- Phase IIb and III Development Stage
- Phase IV, Post-marketing Late-stage
- Impact of eCOA/ePRO Product Attributes on Trial Success
- Use of Electronic Solutions vs. Paper (Past and Projected)
- Number of eCOA/ePRO Systems Used (Current and Projected)
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Influencing Provider Selection (In-House Studies)
- Influencing Provider Selection (CROs)
- Influence of Sponsors on Provider Selection for Outsourced Studies
- Contract Directly vs. through CRO for eCOA/ePRO Components
- Sponsor Contract Directly with CRO vs. through eCOA/ePRO Provider
- Preference for eCOA/ePRO vs. Paper Diaries
- Preference for Device-based Interface
- Knowledge of eCOA/ePRO Component Use in Clinical Trials
- Percent of Trials Using eCOA/ePRO Component (Past and Projected)
- Use of Direct Data Capture Sensors/Wearables for Patient Measurements (Past and Projected)
- Source of Clinical Outcome Assessments (Past and Projected)
- Source of Clinical Reported Outcomes (Past and Projected)
- How to Improve Functionality of eCOA/ePRO Software Systems - Themed
- Verbatim Responses: How to Improve Functionality of eCOA/ePRO Software Systems
7. Provider Performance
- Almac
- ArisGlobal (agOutcomes)
- Bioclinica (Express Diary, Patient Diary)
- Biomedical Systems (Michelangelo)
- Clinical Ink
- Clinipace (Tempo)
- Clinphone IVR ePRO (by Parexel)
- DATATRAK ONE UX Patient Data Capture
- ePharmaSolutions
- ERT, including PHT and invivodata (diarypro/sitepro)
- Exco Intouch
- ICOPhone (by ICON Clinical)
- IQVIA (formerly Altavoz)
- Medidata Solutions (Patient Cloud)
- PatientsLikeMe
- PharmaNet / i3 IRT
- THREAD
- Y-Prime
8. Demographics
- Company Type
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Type of Office/Practice
- Most Recent Clinical Trial
- Involvement in Clinical Trials (Past 12 months)
- Role of Organization in Clinical Trial
- Roles and Responsibilities
- Office Location
- Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
- Technology Familiarity
