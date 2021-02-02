Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Change in 2021: An Assessment of Future Prospects for Tobacco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report addresses the developments the publisher expects to see in regulations regarding heated tobacco and modern oral products in select countries around the world in 2021, looking at past policy initiatives in a number of different countries, plus the authorities of the European Union (EU) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to assess the prospects of future changes.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Europe



3 Asia



4 Rest of the World



