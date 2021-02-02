Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biogas Upgrading Market Research Report by Type, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biogas Upgrading Market is expected to grow from $1,246.70 Million in 2020 to $2,173.69 Million by the end of 2025.



This research report categorizes the Biogas Upgrading to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



The Multistage is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Type, the Biogas Upgrading Market is examined across Multistage and Single Stage. The Multistage commanded the largest size in the Biogas Upgrading Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Pressure Swing Adsorption Systems is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Technology, the Biogas Upgrading Market is examined across Chemical Absorption Units, Membrane Systems, Physical Absorption, Pressure Swing Adsorption Systems, Units Based on Cryogenic Technology, and Water Scrubbers. The Membrane Systems commanded the largest size in the Biogas Upgrading Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Pressure Swing Adsorption Systems is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Agricultural Wastes is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Application, the Biogas Upgrading Market is examined across Agricultural Wastes, Energy Crops Biogas Project, Food waste, Garbage, Industrial Wastewater, and Municipal and Domestic Sewage. The Municipal and Domestic Sewage commanded the largest size in the Biogas Upgrading Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Agricultural Wastes is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Geography, the Biogas Upgrading Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Biogas Upgrading Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Biogas Upgrading Market including 2G Energy, AAT Abwasser- und Abfalltechnik GmbH, AB HOLDING SPA, Air Liquide S.A., Air Science, LLC, Atmos Power Pvt. Ltd., Bio Energy (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Bright Biomethane, CarboTech AC GmbH, DMT International, Ennox Biogas Technology GmbH, EnviTec Biogas AG, Greenlane Renewables, GTS Snc, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, IBBK Biogas, Malmberg Borrning AB, NeoZeo AB, Newterra Ltd., Pentair PLC, QED Environmental Systems Ltd., Suomen Biovoima Oy, and Xebec Adsorption Inc..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Biogas Upgrading Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Biogas Upgrading Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Biogas Upgrading Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Biogas Upgrading Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Biogas Upgrading Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Biogas Upgrading Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Biogas Upgrading Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Technology Outlook

3.4. Application Outlook

3.5. Type Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide

5.1.1.2. Demand for waste treatment and steady transition to renewable energy

5.1.1.3. Growing realization of biogas that benefits the population with rising industrialization and urbanization

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Relatively high cost of investment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Innovative technologies for biogas upgrading and availability to consumers at a reasonable price

5.1.3.2. Introduction of biogas upgrading to natural gas grids with the support from government policies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of awareness and paucity of design expertise, installation, and maintenance of biomethane plants

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Biogas Upgrading Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Multistage

6.3. Single Stage



7. Global Biogas Upgrading Market, By Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Chemical Absorption Units

7.3. Membrane Systems

7.4. Physical Absorption

7.5. Pressure Swing Adsorption Systems

7.6. Units Based on Cryogenic Technology

7.7. Water Scrubbers



8. Global Biogas Upgrading Market, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Agricultural Wastes

8.3. Energy Crops Biogas Project

8.4. Food waste

8.5. Garbage

8.6. Industrial Wastewater

8.7. Municipal and Domestic Sewage



9. Americas Biogas Upgrading Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Biogas Upgrading Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Biogas Upgrading Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 2G Energy

13.2. AAT Abwasser- und Abfalltechnik GmbH

13.3. AB HOLDING SPA

13.4. Air Liquide S.A.

13.5. Air Science, LLC

13.6. Atmos Power Pvt. Ltd.

13.7. Bio Energy (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

13.8. Bright Biomethane

13.9. CarboTech AC GmbH

13.10. DMT International

13.11. Ennox Biogas Technology GmbH

13.12. EnviTec Biogas AG

13.13. Greenlane Renewables

13.14. GTS Snc

13.15. Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

13.16. IBBK Biogas

13.17. Malmberg Borrning AB

13.18. NeoZeo AB

13.19. Newterra Ltd.

13.20. Pentair PLC

13.21. QED Environmental Systems Ltd.

13.22. Suomen Biovoima Oy

13.23. Xebec Adsorption Inc.



14. Appendix



