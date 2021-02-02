Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyolefins Market By Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Others), By Application (Injection Molding, Film & Sheet, Fiber, Blow Molding, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Polyolefins demand has witnessed robust growth in the past five years and the market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period. Polyolefins is a class of polymers which are produced from a simple olefin as a monomer. Polyolefins generally include polyethylene, such as low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) and others. The global plastics industry is dominated by Polyolefins due to their versatile characteristics which make them suitable for a broad spectrum of end-use applications such as rigid plastics, bottles and containers, and flexible films, pouches etc.



The packaging sector dominates the global polyolefin market followed by the building & construction and automotive industry. By type, Polyethylene (PE) holds the largest market share followed by Polypropylene (PP). Growing demand for LLDPE films from food and pharmaceutical packaging backed by rising HDPE consumption for manufacturing blow-molded containers and construction-related articles would augment the growth of the industry in the coming years. Moreover, soaring demand of Polypropylene for packaging purposes in food and pharma industries has been one of the key factors driving the overall market. It is estimated that because of its growing applications in replacement to metal parts in car interior and exterior, the demand for PP injection moulded parts will be spurred by increased production of lighter Electric Vehicles (EVs). Other highly demanded polymers include Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) resins used especially for construction-related applications such as piping or window frames, Polystyrene (PS) for food packaging applications such as are trays, cups, and bottles and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate for adhesives, sealants, and coatings.



Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the global Polyolefins market in terms of demand. There has been a consistent growth in the Polyolefins demand from populous economies like China and India, which are expanding their capacities to fasten their domestic manufacturing base and deepen their penetration in the export markets. Rapid industrialization, growing e-commerce sector and robust demand for packaging applications in the food and beverage sector are the key factors responsible for the market growth. As of 2019, Asia-Pacific and North America are the largest Polyolefin producers and are anticipated to maintain their dominance during the forecast period.



Despite facing headwinds due to COVID-19 crisis, the global Polyolefins market has shown resilient growth. In 2020, the market has seen a significant rise in demand from the consumer packaging applications as lockdown in various economies triggered a rise in the e-commerce and home deliveries, leading to greater consumption of packaging films and non-durable plastics. It is anticipated that the demand fundamentals would further increase especially with the news of vaccination roll out and ease in social distancing norms. Moreover, various government initiatives and revision in FDI policies, etc., are encouraging core companies to setup manufacturing units across major COVID-hit economies across the globe, thereby providing a strong impetus to the global Polyolefins market.



Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Polyolefins capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand-supply gap globally.

To categorize Polyolefins demand based on type, end use, region and distribution channel.

To identify major customers of Polyolefins globally.

To evaluate and forecast Polyolefins pricing globally.

To identify and profile major companies operating globally Polyolefins market.

To identify major news, deals and expansion plans globally Polyolefins market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Polymer Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Injection Molding, Film & Sheet, Fiber, Blow Molding, Others)

5.2.3. By Company

5.2.4. By Region



6. Asia-Pacific Polymer Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. North America Polymer Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe Polymer Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. South America Polymer Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East & Africa Polymer Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

13.2. Exxon Mobil Corporation Ltd.

13.3. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

13.4. Total S.A.

13.5. SABIC

13.6. Reliance Industries Limited

13.7. Dow Inc.

13.8. Borealis AG

13.9. INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

13.10. Formosa Plastics Corp.



14. Strategic Recommendations



