The publisher has been monitoring the adjustable bed base and bed set market and it is poised to grow by $3.44 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on adjustable bed base and bed set market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing construction market, rising adoption of high-end adjustable bed base amid rising consumer discretionary income and increased customer focus on healthy home environment.



The adjustable bed base and bed set market analysis includes end-user segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increased adoption of smart adjustable bed base and bed set as one of the prime reasons driving the adjustable bed base and bed set market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for multifunctional adjustable bed base and increased M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on adjustable bed base and bed set market covers the following areas:

Adjustable bed base and bed set market sizing

Adjustable bed base and bed set market forecast

Adjustable bed base and bed set market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adjustable bed base and bed set market vendors that include Adjustable Bed Enterprises Inc., Advanced Sleep Technologies, Amerisleep, Boyd Sleep, Ergomotion Inc. , Glideaway Sleep Products, Leggett & Platt Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Southerland Sleep, and Tempur Sealy International Inc.. Also, the adjustable bed base and bed set market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segment

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adjustable Bed Enterprises Inc.

Advanced Sleep Technologies

Amerisleep

Boyd Sleep

Ergomotion Inc.

Glideaway Sleep Products

Leggett & Platt Inc.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Southerland Sleep

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

