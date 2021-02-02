Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Monoxide Alarm Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the carbon monoxide alarm market and it is poised to grow by $305.50 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on carbon monoxide alarm market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of carbon monoxide accidents and adherence to carbon monoxide protection safety standards.



The carbon monoxide alarm market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the demand from commercial and residential end-users as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon monoxide alarm market growth during the next few years.



The report on carbon monoxide alarm market covers the following areas:

Carbon monoxide alarm market sizing

Carbon monoxide alarm market forecast

Carbon monoxide alarm market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon monoxide alarm market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bellman & Symfon AB, Carrier Global Corp., First Alert Inc., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Nest Labs Inc., Siemens AG, Trolex Ltd., and Universal Security Instruments Inc.. Also, the carbon monoxide alarm market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by end-user segment

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Bellman & Symfon AB

Carrier Global Corp.

First Alert Inc.

Gentex Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Nest Labs Inc.

Siemens AG

Trolex Ltd.

Universal Security Instruments Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

