Tuesday 2 February 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: QQQS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100® 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of the trust deed dated 20 December 2012 (as amended) constituting (inter alia) the WisdomTree NASDAQ 100® 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities” with ISIN IE00BLRPRJ20) and made between (1) WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), (2) The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the “Trustee”) and (3) WisdomTree Multi Asset Management Limited (the “Manager”), a meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities (the “Affected Security Holders”), convened by the Issuer, will be held by way of virtual meeting on Thursday 25 February 2021 at 11 a.m. local time (the “Meeting”).

The Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, to documentation required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from USD 12.18 to USD 1.218. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent of its current principal amount on Tuesday 26 January 2021 (the “Threshold Event Date”).

In order to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities and to avoid a compulsory redemption event being triggered, the Issuer considers that the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities should be reduced.

The reduction in the Principal Amount will not affect the Price per ETP of the Affected Securities as the Price per ETP Security is calculated by reference to the underlying index and not to the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities.

It is important to note that:

The reduction of the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities does NOT dilute an Affected Security Holder’s holding or reduce the value of an Affected Security Holder’s holding.

The reduction of the Principal Amount does NOT negatively impact the ability of the investor to trade the Affected Securities.

The reduction of the Principal Amount does NOT affect the amount an Affected Security Holder would, in practice, receive on redemption of the Affected Securities.

Affected Security Holders will receive notification by post, including a form of proxy allowing them to vote on the matters being considered at the Meeting by proxy. Affected Security Holders may also access the notification and the form of proxy on the website of the Issuer, at https://w ww.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/resource-library/prospectus-and-regulatory-reports#tab-2A942D42-5AA1-4008-9080-3C2DADB050A7 . Affected Security Holders will not be permitted to attend the Meeting physically in person, and are strongly advised to vote by proxy. In case of queries in relation to proxy voting, please contact Link Asset Services at enquiries@linkgroup.ie.

If Affected Security Holders wish to attend the Meeting, arrangements will be made for them to attend virtually via such teleconference facility as shall be specified by the chairperson ahead of the Meeting. Affected Security Holders who wish to attend the Meeting in this way are directed to contact Apex IFS Limited at IFSCOSEC@apexfs.com no later than half an hour before the Meeting, and will require proof of identity and holding.

Affected Security Holders will be notified of the outcome of the Meeting shortly thereafter.