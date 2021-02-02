Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 2,563.7 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%, over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for clinical decision support systems can be attributed to increasing focus on minimizing medication errors. Clinical decision support systems are used for various activities comprising diagnostic tests, medication selection, and optimal drug dosage prescription.
Clinical decision support systems are generally integrated into electronic order entry systems to assist in preventing medication errors and various other kinds of errors. Clinical decision support systems recommend default quantity for drug doses, administration routes, and drug dose frequency and provide more intricate drug safety features, including inspection for drug allergies or interaction of two or more prescription drug compounds, thereby preventing both commission and omission errors.
Growing adoption of mHealth solutions is a significant factor driving market growth. mHealth-based clinical decision support systems enable monitoring of patients, symptom fluctuations, or medication adherence to identify the alterations to medication routines. mHealth-based clinical decision support systems enable providing accurate information whenever required within the healthcare processes to optimize the outcome by implementing the best available knowledge as per the requirements of individual patients.
Key Highlights of Report
Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market in terms of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:
