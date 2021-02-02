Full power of One Identity Manager and One Identity Safeguard are available via SaaS through the One Identity Cloud, enabling a cloud-based identity security strategy



New offerings deliver cloud without compromise for IGA and PAM

Cloud-based offerings to enable Zero Trust architectures



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in identity-centric security, today announced the availability of new software-as-a-service (SaaS) identity governance and administration (IGA) and privileged access management (PAM) solutions that offer the full power of One Identity’s Identity Manager and One Identity Safeguard in an easy to deploy and consume model. Based on the One Identity Security Platform and designed with the full IGA and PAM capabilities of its industry-leading solutions, the new SaaS offerings allow organizations to implement a Zero Trust model. The solutions are hosted, managed, monitored and operated by One Identity within the One Identity Cloud.



The transition to remote work has accelerated companies’ adoption of cloud applications and delivery model to secure the distributed and remote workforce, organizations are looking for comprehensive IGA and PAM solutions delivered from cloud but without compromising on the functionality. One Identity’s Identity Manager On Demand and One Identity Safeguard On Demand provide the same cutting edge IGA and PAM solutions that thousands of customers currently enjoy, via the SaaS delivery model.



“As organizations continue to move to cloud-first strategies, they cannot afford to sacrifice capability, functionality or scope in their IGA and PAM programs,” said Bhagwat Swaroop president and general manager of One Identity. “With the introduction of One Identity Manager On Demand and One Identity Safeguard On Demand, organizations can achieve their full IGA and PAM objectives in the cloud without compromise. These new solutions allow organizations to seamlessly implement a Zero Trust model the way they need it including cloud-delivery.”



“Customers expect IAM solutions to support different deployment models, without giving up functionality. APIs to access the IAM services are essential for rapidly delivering new digital solutions in the Digital Transformation journey of organizations” said Martin Kuppinger, founder and principal analyst of KuppingerCole Analysts AG. “ With their new offerings, One Identity leverages mature IAM and PAM capabilities to deliver these as a service, and to add a comprehensive API-layer, simplifying customization, orchestration, and the delivery of new digital services.”



With One Identity Manager On Demand, IGA is driven by business needs, not IT capabilities. Through an automation-optimized architecture, it addresses the key identity and access governance challenges organizations face. By aggregating the identities from a variety of different sources, Identity Manager On Demand delivers the scalability enterprises need to manage their employees and external users — through the entire lifecycle and with all the visibility and control IGA demands.



With One Identity Safeguard On Demand, companies don’t have to sacrifice security or capabilities as they seek to manage and secure privileged accounts and administrator access for human, application or machine identities, cloud-based privileged accounts, and any and all target systems. Offering businesses an efficient and secure cloud-based way to store, record, authenticate, analyze and manage privileged accounts through password and session management, the solution reduces the stress and worry of privileged access. With Safeguard On Demand organizations can secure and enable appropriate access to privileged accounts thus protecting themselves from threats while satisfying security and compliance requirements.



One Identity Manager On Demand and One Identity Safeguard On Demand are available now. For more information about the SaaS-based IGA and PAM solutions, please visit https://www.oneidentity.com/solutions/cloud/. For more information on enabling Zero Trust, please visit https://www.oneidentity.com/solutions/zerotrust/



About One Identity

One Identity , a Quest Software business, helps organizations achieve an identity-centric security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings developed with a cloud-first strategy including AD account lifecycle management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, unimpeded by security, yet safeguarded against threats without compromise regardless of how they choose to consume the services. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

Media Contacts:

Andrea Ipolyi

One Identity/Quest Global PR

+36 1 398 6700

andrea.ipolyi@oneidentity.com