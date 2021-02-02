Aspo Plc

Press Release

February 2, 2021 at 1 p.m.



Aspo Plc to publish its Financial Statement Release 2020 on February 11, 2021



Aspo Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2020 on February 11, 2021 at approximately 10 a.m.

Webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. The fourth quarter and full-year results will be presented by CEO Aki Ojanen.

The webcast will be held in Finnish and it can be followed at https://aspo.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results, or by calling +358 9 817 10310 (32529535#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event. The recording of the event will be available on the company’s website later on the same day.

The Financial Statement Release and the presentation materials will be available at www.aspo.com before the event.

ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO





For further information, please contact:

Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com





