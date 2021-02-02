Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned analysts, global medical sterilization equipment market accounted for around USD 6.11 billion in the year 2019 and is slated to amass lucrative gains during the analysis timeframe of 2020 to 2025.

The unforeseen advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has foiled the global economy, thwarting revenue generation as well as industry expansion by disrupting the entire supply chain. The holistic study of the market aims to respond to all the client interrogations while recommending effective business strategies for stakeholders to withstand the market fluctuations.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and neurological as well as cardiovascular ailments, increasing cases of gastrointestinal disorders, growing geriatric population, and soaring investments towards incorporating advanced sterilization technologies are stimulating the overall market outlook.

Additionally, growing focus of industry players towards offering advanced, high-quality sterilization technologies to hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the evolution of the trend of partially outsource sterilization services are positively swaying the global medical sterilization equipment market dynamics.

Outlining market segmentations

Based on mode of sterilization, the market is bifurcated into radiation, low temperature, and high temperature. Among these, the high temperature segment is projected to attain substantial expansion over the forecast period, on account of rising prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, surging demand for sterilization in hospitals, and strategic alliances between manufacturers and pharmaceutical establishments.

With regards to services offered, the industry is fragmented into contract sterilization, and in-house sterilization.

Moving on to end-user terrain, worldwide medical sterilization equipment business sphere primarily comprises of pharmaceuticals, hospitals, and others. The hospital segment is predicted to generate noteworthy profits over 2020-2025, primarily due to high prevalence of infectious diseases, growing efforts of companies towards developing effective sterilizers, and escalating product demand from healthcare establishments to curb the coronavirus.

Regional outlook

As per the regional analysis of the global medical sterilization equipment market report, Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are the key growth stimulators. On a country level, the market is divided into UAE, Saudi Arabia, Germany, UK, U.S., Canada, China, and India.

The report states that Europe and North America are expected to emerge as major revenue generators for the market over the forecast period, owing to rising per capita expenditure on the healthcare.

Competitive Scenario

Prominent organizations that influence the global medical sterilization equipment industry trends include MMM Group, Sterigenics International Inc., Andersen Products Ltd., Belimed Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., 3M Company, Getinge AB, TSO3 Inc., and Steris Plc.

Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market By Mode of Sterilization (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2025)

Radiation

Low temperature

High temperature

Others

Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market By Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2025)

Contract Sterilization

In-house Sterilization

Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2025)

Pharmaceuticals

Hospitals

Others

Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2025)

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Europe

Germany

UK

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2025)

MMM Group

Sterigenics International Inc.

Andersen Products Ltd.

Belimed Inc.

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

3M Company

Getinge AB

TSO3 Inc.

Steris Plc

Table of Content:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2.Strategic Recommendations

3. Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Sizing and Forecast

5. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation - By Mode of Sterilization, By Service Type, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Mode of Sterilization

5.1.1 High Temperature - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Low Temperature - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Radiation - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market:BY Service Type

5.2.1 In-House Sterilization - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Contract Sterilization - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market:By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Pharmaceuticals - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: By Region

7. North America Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 North America Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 North America Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Mode of Sterilization Type (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Service Type (In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization)

7.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)

8. Europe Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Europe Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Mode of Sterilization Type (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation and Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation by Service Type (In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization)

8.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)

9. Asia Pacific Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Mode of Sterilization Type (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation, Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Service Type (In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization)

9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

10. Middle East & Africa Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

10.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Sterilization Equipment Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

10.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Sterilization Equipment Market - Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Mode of Sterilization Type (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation, Others)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Service Type (In-House Sterilization, Contract Sterilization)

10.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)

11. Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market Dynamics

11.1 Drivers

11.2 Restraints

11.3 Trends

12. Market Attractiveness





