VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) ("Nabis" or the "Company") today provided an update on Arizona operations.



Yesterday, Perpetual Healthcare Inc. received its “Dual License” from the Arizona Department of Health Services, enabling it to sell cannabis products to adult users in addition to continuing to service its established medical clientele. Perpetual intends to commence sales to the “adult use” market as quickly as practicable.

Further, PNTM Management Services, LLC (“PNTM”), the plaintiffs in the previously announced lawsuit against the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Nabis AZ LLC have agreed to a stipulation to dismiss after Nabis discharged its US$8.5M deferred payment obligation to PNTM in respect of an asset purchase agreement for the assets and management agreement relating to the operation and management of Perpetual Healthcare Inc., as previously announced on November 5 and October 28, 2020.

Funding for the PNTM obligation was obtained from an unsecured US$9M 1-year loan bearing interest at 12% (the “Loan”). The remainder of the proceeds from the Loan will be used for general corporate purposes. At the time of the Loan the lender was at arm’s length to the Company, however the lender has subsequently become a related party of the Company upon completion of the Company’s Proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada). A copy of the lender’s early warning report is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

