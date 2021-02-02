New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "City Surveillance Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020228/?utm_source=GNW

Increased investment in smart city projects and reduced IP camera prices, coupled with technological advancements in analytics and software are rising the demand for wireless and spy cameras to keep the citizen safe, They are the main factors driving the growth of the city surveillance industry.



- China reportedly has about 200 million CCTV cameras to closely follow and control its civil population. By 2021, the country is projected to have 560 million cameras, one camera for every two people based on its current population, and it has the largest share of surveillance devices installed, globally.

- Chongqing has the highest rate of security video cameras, with about 168 cameras for every 1,000 people. Shanghai has the maximum number of cameras, with more than 2.9 million, but due to high population it had only 113 cameras per 1,000 people. The Chinese government is using cameras with facial recognition to profile and track people who were rounded up and detained in indoctrination camps.

- The United States has installed 50 million CCTV cameras all around the country, which are primarily for the purpose of retail and commercial usage. Atlanta has the highest number of security devices in the United States with 7,800 cameras, 16 cameras per 1,000 people. As per the HIS markit report, only 3% of security cameras installed in the United States are used for city-wide surveillance.

- San Francisco is the first US city that has voted to ban the use of facial-recognition software-enabled cameras by government agencies, such as the city’s transport authority, or law enforcement. It reflects that citizens worried that the capability could be misused for mass surveillance and possibly lead to more false arrests.



Key Market Trends

IP Cameras are Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Forecast Period



Several government administrations are incorporating surveillance solutions for the safety of the streets. As per the data provided by IHS Markit, one billion surveillance cameras may be deployed globally by 2021.



- Many countries are planning to increase the number of IP cameras to curb the increasing crime rates, thefts, and burglaries. For instance, in October 2018, the Indian government had declared to add 5,000 cameras to the existing network in Mumbai to widen CCTV network coverage. The state government reported that the integration of security cameras played a major role in curbing the crime rate in the city.

- ANPR/LPR cameras (automatic number-plate recognition) are used to obtain copious information in a high-traffic area to keep premises secure. They are mostly used in the car parking areas or on roads to read and store data of vehicle-registration plates.

- In various countries and states, laws vary regarding the collection and retention of license plate information. For instance, 16 US states have limits on duration the data can be retained to which New Hampshire have a limit of three minutes (smallest) and Colorado for three years (highest).

- In 2018, the Supreme Court of Virginia issued that data collected from ALPRs can constitute personal information. Contrarily, on 2019, a Fairfax County judge issued an injunction prohibiting the Fairfax County Police Department from collecting and storing ALPR data outside of an investigation or intelligence gathering related to a criminal investigation.



China is Expected to Showcase Significant Market Growth



China has the maximum number of surveillance devices planted across the country and is used by the government to supervise the lives of Chinese citizens (Mass surveillance). It is closely linked to the Social Credit System and has significantly expanded under the China Internet Security Law that aims to build a high-trust society where individuals and organizations follow the law.



- As the number of facial recognition cameras can grow from 176 million in 2017 to up to 626 million in 2020, the Chinese government has regulated and ensured the security of sensitive data by the Personal Information Security Specifications.

- The government is promoting the development of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled camera to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the help of leading Chinese technological companies such as Hikivison, Dahua, iFlyTek, SenseTime, and Jiadu. Cameras are equipped with AI-enabled body temperature detection technology to prevent infected people from traveling.

- Moreover, the government is promoting mobile application named “Health Code” that assigns a QR code along with the color ranking, green (the user is free to travel), yellow or red (the user must be quarantined). Application have become an integral part of Chinese authorities to manage the persons movements in and out of affected areas. It is using city surveillance system to detect the user’s past and present location and its surrounding to check wheather they were near infected person.

- According to the survey conducted by the Nandu Personal Information Protection Research Center in Beijing, more than 80 percent of people doubted the security capabilities of network operators storing sensitive personal information and has raised the concern about the surveillance devices.



Competitive Landscape

- The competitive rivalry in the global city surveillance market is high due to the presence of many key players constantly upgrading themselves, in order to gain a competitive advantage over other players. The global city surveillance market is currently dominated by major players, like Dahua Technology, Bosch Security & Safety Systems, Hikvision, Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell Security Group, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.

- March 2020 - Hikvision launched touch-free MinMoe face recognition terminals for easier access control and time attendance. These are powered by a deep learning algorithm, which increases the accuracy of face recognition to over 99% and enhances verification speeds to under 0.2 seconds and performs well in low- and even zero-light environments.

- January 2020 - Bosch launched the IP 3000i portfolio, which is available in micro dome, mini-dome, bullet, and turret options for outdoor use. This new camera range offers complete flexibility for everyday surveillance in standalone. All Bosch IP 3000i outdoor camera models are rated IK10 for high impact resistance and can withstand challenging weather conditions because of their IP66 rating. The cameras offer built-in video analytics as standard and are built for high-quality performance and designed for easy installation.



