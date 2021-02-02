Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spirometer Market By End-use, By Application, By Product Type, By Technology, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Spirometer Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period. A spirometer refers to a medical device, used for estimating the accurate lungs' functioning. The inhaled and exhaled volume of air from the lungs is calculated after the maximum inhalation by the patient. Spirometer assists in the diagnosis of various respiratory diseases, such as bronchitis and chronic lung diseases like emphysema, asthma, and other breathing diseases for monitoring in an occupational environment. Commonly, a spirometer is used to examine the function of the lungs before surgery in order to predict the type of respiratory diseases.



The rate of chronic respiratory diseases has been increasing among adults and children across the world. The regulations regarding the diagnosis and treatment of asthma in children and the Global Initiative on Asthma (GINA) guidelines suggests the utilization of spirometry regularly for asthma. GINA launched a 2020 update for Global Strategy for Asthma Management and Prevention that includes information regarding asthma after evaluating the scientific literature and has citations from the scientific literature.



Some of the factors such as surge in the rate of chronic respiratory diseases, advancements in technology, and rising inclinations for home-based healthcare are boosting the market growth. Organizations are developing advanced spirometers with enhanced features and design. The purpose behind is to streamline complicated procedure included in pulmonary function testing for patients and professionals. The primary aim is to develop spirometers that have a superior yield and enhanced patient comfort without complications. To prevent any kind of bacterial infection, organizations are implementing innovative packaging methods. Such developments in technology make testing methods simpler and convenient for patients.



By End Use



Based on End-use, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare. The hospitals and clinics segment garnered the largest market share in 2019. This is because spirometry is widely performed in hospitals and clinics for the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic respiratory diseases. However, the home healthcare segment in Spirometer market is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.



By Application



Based on Application, the market is segmented into COPD, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis and Others. The spirometer market was dominated by the COPD segment in 2019. This is owing to the high number of individuals who have mild to severe COPD. However, the asthma segment is anticipated to register the highest development over the forecast period.



By Product Type



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Table Top, Desktop and Hand Held. The spirometer market was dominated by the tabletop segment and held the biggest market share in 2019. The growth of the market is defined by wide use in the diagnosis of obstructive airway disorders including asthma and other pulmonary diseases.



By Technology



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Flow Measurement, Volume Measurement and Peak Flow Measurement. The peak flow measurement segment is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Peak flow measurement devices are capable of providing alerts before an asthma attack by showing the contraction of lung airways. Therefore, medical care can be offered on time for patients with asthma.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America was the leading segment of the Global Spirometers market in 2019. This is owing to the high rate of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) in the U.S. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing initiatives with respect to primary care for timely diagnosis and management of chronic lung diseases like COPD and asthma.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Smiths Group PLC (Smiths Medical, Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medline Industries, Inc., Schiller AG, Vyaire Medical, Inc., SDI Diagnostics, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koko LLC and Fukuda Sangyo Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Recent developments in Global Spirometer Market



Chapter 4. Global Spirometer Market by End-use

4.1 Global Hospitals and Clinics Market by Region

4.2 Global Home Healthcare Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Spirometer Market by Application

5.1 Global COPD Market by Region

5.2 Global Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Region

5.3 Global Asthma Market by Region

5.4 Global Cystic Fibrosis Market by Region

5.5 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Spirometer Market by Product Type

6.1 Global Table Top Market by Region

6.2 Global Desktop Market by Region

6.3 Global Hand Held Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Spirometer Market by Technology

7.1 Global Flow Measurement Market by Region

7.2 Global Volume Measurement Market by Region

7.3 Global Peak Flow Measurement Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Spirometer Market by Region

8.1 North America Spirometer Market

8.2 Europe Spirometer Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Spirometer Market

8.4 LAMEA Spirometer Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2 Smiths Group PLC (Smiths Medical, Inc.)

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4 Medline Industries, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.5 Schiller AG

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6 Vyaire Medical, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.2.1 Approvals:

9.7 SDI Diagnostics, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.8 Nihon Kohden Corporation

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9 Koko LLC

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.10. Fukuda Sangyo Co., Ltd.

9.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyc3nk

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900