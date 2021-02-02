IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were 63 cents. Revenues for the period were $142 million. Earnings per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 were $1.74 and revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 were $407 million.

Although the global pandemic continues, CorVel’s business performance in this quarter improved over the December 2019 quarter. This result is attributed to advances in operational performance in addition to increased business development. New sales were a record for the calendar year, with particular success in claims administration and CERiS commercial health review business.

CorVel's technical foundation supported the agility to quickly transition to work from home, easily scale to meet the tenfold increase in telehealth demand, and effectively respond to evolving customer needs. From a strategic perspective, the Company’s position and ability to continue adapting, responding and thriving in this dynamic environment is strong.

The health market is evolving their payment integrity processes to a prepay approach, which requires bill review to be completed within stringent time requirements. The CERiS processing operation, which has been gaining momentum going into this year, was developed to support prepayment processing. By leveraging technology and advanced analytics to automate tasks and compress processing time, clients are able to make payments with confidence that billing and coding information is accurate.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of innovative workers’ compensation, auto, liability and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch throughout the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and often while being connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and administer programs that meet their organization’s performance goals.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s telehealth services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s strategic alliances within the healthcare market. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

 
CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Income Statement
Quarters and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019 (unaudited)
       
Quarter Ended December 31, 2020  December 31, 2019 
Revenues $141,506,000  $148,092,000 
Cost of revenues  110,613,000   118,839,000 
Gross profit  30,893,000   29,253,000 
General and administrative  16,937,000   17,000,000 
Income from operations  13,956,000   12,253,000 
Income tax provision  2,576,000   2,901,000 
Net income $11,380,000  $9,352,000 
Earnings Per Share:        
Basic $0.64  $0.51 
Diluted $0.63  $0.50 
Weighted Shares        
Basic  17,899,000   18,253,000 
Diluted  18,180,000   18,526,000 


Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020  December 31, 2019 
Revenues $407,134,000  $445,200,000 
Cost of revenues  319,228,000   350,024,000 
Gross profit  87,906,000   95,176,000 
General and administrative  48,084,000   49,290,000 
Income from operations  39,822,000   45,886,000 
Income tax provision  8,275,000   10,256,000 
Net income $31,547,000  $35,630,000 
Earnings Per Share:        
Basic $1.76  $1.94 
Diluted $1.74  $1.91 
Weighted Shares        
Basic  17,939,000   18,410,000 
Diluted  18,156,000   18,695,000 
         


 
CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
December 31, 2020 (unaudited) and March 31, 2020 (audited)
       
  December 31, 2020  March 31, 2020 
Cash $128,829,000  $83,223,000 
Customer deposits  54,371,000   48,991,000 
Accounts receivable, net  63,579,000   65,767,000 
Prepaid taxes and expenses  12,453,000   11,010,000 
Property, net  72,483,000   75,900,000 
Goodwill and other assets  39,517,000   40,703,000 
Right-of-use asset, net  86,633,000   90,666,000 
Total $457,865,000  $416,260,000 
Accounts and taxes payable $17,494,000  $16,363,000 
Accrued liabilities  141,328,000   117,326,000 
Deferred tax liability  6,893,000   7,764,000 
Long-term lease liabilities  82,277,000   85,096,000 
Paid-in capital  179,678,000   168,938,000 
Treasury stock  (553,889,000)  (531,764,000)
Retained earnings  584,084,000   552,537,000 
Total $457,865,000  $416,260,000 
         

Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
http://www.corvel.com