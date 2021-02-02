Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Synoptophore Market By Application (Diagnostic and Therapeutic), By Type (Manual and Automated), By End-user (Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-users), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Synoptophore Market size is expected to reach $280.9 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Synoptophore is a particular type of diagnosis and correction device used in the treatment of strabismus or squint in the eyes. Squint or strabismus generally occurs due to the imbalance of the muscle which controls the movement of the eye. Bringing about the imbalance in the alignment of the eye and developed state of the eye turning out (diverge) or eye turning in (converge). In some cases, it additionally occurs in hypertropia and hypotropia conditions.



A standard Synoptophore comprises of two cylinders tubes that have of mirrored angle bends. Lenses of ideal magnification are used in the eyepiece of Synoptophore. Picture slides are put in the slide transporter at the tube end of the Synoptophore device. The eyes' stimulation is performed at the same time and then again via a programmed flashing unit in Synoptophore, the provision for manual stimulation is likewise given as standard. Synoptophore uses orthotic strategies for rectifying the imbalance of the eye, the fundamental benefit associated with Synoptophore as it includes non-surgical administration of imbalance of the eye.



Expanding predominance of visual acuity issues, for example, amblyopia, strabismus, diplopia, and other convergence inadequacy disorders are a portion of the essential elements driving the development of the market. As per the American Academy of Ophthalmology, roughly 1-5% of the total population suffers from amblyopia. The expanding pervasiveness of risk factors prompting amblyopia and strabismus is anticipated to drive the demand for synoptophore machines over the long haul. For example, there are numerous risk factors causing amblyopia that incorporates strabismus, uncorrected refractive errors, untimely birth, cataract, ptosis, traumatic head injury, and inherited elements. It is assessed that more than 120,000 new cases of strabismus are reported every year in the U.S.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Diagnostic and Therapeutic. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Manual and Automated. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-users. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG), Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., Oculus Optikgerate GmbH, Appasamy Associates Pvt. Ltd., Prkamya Visions, 66 Vision Tech Co., Ltd., Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd., Gem Optical Instruments Industries, and Shanghai Link Instruments Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

By Type

Manual

Automated

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Other End-users

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Synoptophore Market by Application

3.1 Global Diagnostic Market by Region

3.2 Global Therapeutic Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Synoptophore Market by Type

4.1 Global Manual Market by Region

4.2 Global Automated Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Synoptophore Market by End-User

5.1 Global Clinics Market by Region

5.2 Global Hospitals Market by Region

5.3 Global Other End-User Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Synoptophore Market by Region

6.1 North America Synoptophore Market

6.2 Europe Synoptophore Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Synoptophore Market

6.4 LAMEA Synoptophore Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG)

7.1.1 Company overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 Oculus Optikgerate GmbH

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 Appasamy Associates Pvt. Ltd.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 Prkamya Visions

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 66 Vision Tech Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Gem Optical Instruments Industries

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Shanghai Link Instruments Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wcvlu2

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900