2020 RESULTS EXCEEDED FULL YEAR GUIDANCE ON ALL METRICS DRIVEN BY RECORD FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS.
2021 GUIDANCE TARGETING A STRONG REBOUND.
Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) today announces its consolidated preliminary results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, summarized below:
2021 Guidance subject to trading conditions unaffected by further Covid-19 pandemic restrictions:
|(€B, unless otherwise stated)
|2019A
|2020A
| 2021
GUIDANCE
|NET REVENUES
|3.8
|3.5
|~4.3
|ADJ. EBITDA (margin %)
| 1.3
33.7%
| 1.1
33.0%
| 1.45-1.50
33.7%-34.9%
|ADJ. EBIT (margin %)
| 0.9
24.4%
| 0.7
20.7%
| 0.97-1.02
22.6%-23.7%
|ADJ. DILUTED EPS (€)
|3.71
|2.88
|4.00-4.20
|INDUSTRIAL FCF
|0.7
|0.2
|~0.35
On February 2, 2021, at 3.00 p.m. CET, management will hold a conference call to present the FY 2020 results to financial analysts and institutional investors. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. The call can be followed live and a recording will subsequently be available on the Group’s website http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors.
Attachment
Ferrari N.V.
Maranello, ITALY
2021_02_02 - Ferrari FY 2020 Results Press Release_FINALFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: