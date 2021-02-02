New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Analyzers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020221/?utm_source=GNW

The shift from 3G to LTE technology has generated a demand for test equipment across the communication sector, thereby boosting the network analyzers’ market. Furthermore, the rapid acceleration of 5G technology development, which is partly driven by a rapidly increasing demand for newer IoT use cases, where higher reliability and lower latency is required, is gaining traction.



- The growing interest in precisive manufacturing is a major driving factor for the market. The precisive manufacturing has caught such huge attention due to the efforts put by the manufacturers to decrease the input cost, thus resulting in an increase in their profit margins. Furthermore, the semiconductor industry’s growth is also augmenting precisive manufacturing, which is driving the studied market. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the semiconductor market size in 2020 accounted for USD 412.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 460 billion in 2021.?

- Various vendors offer network analyzers for the precisive manufacturer, such as semiconductors and mobile devices, to reduce their cost of testing. For instance, National Instrument offers a PXI Vector Network Analyzer that reduces tests’ cost through fast, automated measurements. Its PXI Express module integrates advanced VNA measurement capabilities to complete PXI-based test systems incorporating precision DC, high-speed analog and digital measurements, among others.

- Further, a huge expansion has been noticed in the various end-users that are the prominent adopters of network analyzers. In recent years, electronic technologies in modern vehicles have achieved considerable growth both in quantity and complexity. As a result, the need for designing the in-vehicle networking to control electronic technologies is felt. Further, in the utility and energy sector, providers rely on wireless and fiber optic technologies, which helps them operate more efficiently by improving their operations and creating a safe environment. Thus, fiber optic and wireless technology need proper testing and measurement to ensure the appropriate result, thereby driving the network analyzer market.

- However, the network analyzer market is impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with respect to its adoption in various industries. Some industries, such as the telecommunications industry, witnessed an increase in demand for the adoption of network analyzers during the crisis, while several industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and defense are expected to witness a slowdown in demand due to a decrease in the production and manufacturing processes in these industries.

- Also, the increase in the number of Covid-19 testing across the globe has led to an increase in the adoption of testing devices and kits across medical institutions. For instance, Roche began shipping the first allotment of its Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test for COVID-19 to a network of hospital and reference laboratories, in March 2020, across the United States to enable automated high-volume patient testing. The trends are expected to increase the demand for network analyzers during the crisis.



Key Market Trends

Automotive to Witness Significant Market Growth



- The automotive sector is growing rapidly to incorporate several technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, 5G technology, and many more, to foster the growth and development of connected and autonomous cars globally.?

- Companies like BMW, Tesla, Audi, and many more are already in a position to introduce these cars on the road shortly, whereas several other companies are also competing intensely to raise autonomous cars/vehicles as part of their product portfolio.?

- The growth of autonomous cars/vehicles is expected to increase the adoption of sensors, which help in ascertaining the information regarding the vehicle’s surroundings. Also, more than 100 control units are available in a modern vehicle, which further generates a vast amount of information. These connected and autonomous cars continuously send and receive several data, which increases the demand for network analyzers in the industry.?

- Also, Molex developed the next-generation Ethernet capabilities for the connected and autonomous car, highlighting the impact of merging in-vehicle communications to meet the future demand for adaptive applications for the connected and autonomous vehicles.?

- Further, Blackberry introduced a new software solution for the OEMs and the embedded software developers, QNX Black Channel Communications Technology, to ensure safe data communication exchanges within their safety-critical systems. Suh innovations and developments by the technology providers are expected to create a significant demand for the network analyzers in the automotive industry.?

- Recently, Rohde & Schwarz developed test solutions for the embedded designs in the automotive sector and high-speed digital interfaces. The tests specified by the TC9 working group will be demonstrated on an R&S ZNB vector network analyzer using a 1000Base-T1 connection.?



Europe Accounts for Significant Market Share



- The European market has a strong growth rate due to robust economic growth and accelerated industrialization. Other factors assuring the market growth in this region are consistent technological innovations and product improvements by major market players. In Europe, the maximum market revenue comes from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, followed by Europe’s remaining countries.?

- Growing demand for 4G and 5G and sophisticated technological enhancements is a significant factor driving the Network Analyzer market across Europe. For instance, according to 5G Americas, Western Europe was forecast to account for 28.56% of 5G connections worldwide in 2019. Also, according to Ericsson, the number of 5G mobile subscriptions in Western Europe and Central & Eastern Europe is forecast to exceed 289 million and 155 million, respectively, by 2025.?

- As network analyzers measure the network parameters of electrical networks, have made countless modern wireless technologies possible, and are used in a wide range of RF and high-frequency applications, the rising need of connected devices, increasing adoption of smart devices, and rising use of IoT enabled devices are boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period.?

- For instance, according to European Telecommunications Network Operators (ENTO), the number of IoT smart buildings’ active connections in the European Union (EU) was 5.08 million connections in 2016, and it is expected to reach 154.06 million contacts by 2025. The number of IoT active links in the industry sector is forecast to reach 18.61 million connections by 2025.?

- The automotive industry is continuously increasing the presence of technology in vehicles. In the European region, due to technological advancements in the automotive industry, today’s in-vehicle communication networks are becoming more sophisticated as new technologies like Ethernet are fully deployed alongside the entire car. For instance, Anritsu’s OTDR and GigE analyzers are used for ensuring the high transmission rates in all points of the in-vehicle network in the United Kingdom.?

- According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in June 2020, passenger car sales in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland were down by 24.4% Y-o-Y. Though, when comparing the market on a month-to-month basis, it almost doubled in size, i.e., 1.13 million units were sold to customers in the European market, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the region. ?



Competitive Landscape

The network analyzers market consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the players currently dominate the market. This market is being viewed as a lucrative market opportunity, and therefore, the market is attracting investments from various manufacturers who do not have products related to the market. Due to increased competition in the market, players are continuously innovating the product in order to gain product innovation. Key players are Tektronix Inc.?, Rohde & Schwarz?, and others. Recent developments in the market are -

- September 2020 - Keysight Technologies announced that Meizu selected the company’s Radio Frequency Automation Toolset in order to validate enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) performance-critical in delivering multi-media applications in 5G smartphones.?

- August 2020 - Anritsu Corporation introduced the ShockLine ME7868A family of modular 2-port vector network analyzers (VNAs) that can conduct full vector S-parameter measurements over wide distances of up to 100 meters. Consisting of two MS46131A 1-port VNAs with the PhaseLyncTM synchronization option hardware and accessories, the ME7868A VNA uses the MS46131 as Hazelnut portable VNA ports to directly connect to the device under test (DUT) to deliver vector transmission measurements over longer lengths and at a lower cost.



