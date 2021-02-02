New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020219/?utm_source=GNW

But the market is saturated and declining. The smartphone still is a very significant segment for OSAT players owing to the number of shipments. Furthermore, the industry is very competitive, and the introduction of 5G is further going to bring a new lease of life to the market.

- Connectivity is core of Industry 4.0 due to which there demand edge computing and IoT device is said to grow exponentially in the future. Also, there has been the widespread implementation of AI, and newer chips are being developed by smaller players in the market like who lack testing and packaging infrastructure.

- Furthermore, the market for semiconductors is very competitive. Chip providers are forced to introduce new products with a short duration. The chip makers are also trying to integrate as many components possible into a single chip which has further increased the complexity. These chipmakers are mostly dependent on the OSAT companies as they have limited technical expertise, and infrastructure to meet the current market demands.

- With the surging demand for high-end packaging solutions and rising packaging costs, the OSAT vendors are expected to witness a considerable surge in demand from all the end-user industries, especially from the consumer electronics and automotive applications. Additionally, due to the high costs associated with more massive wafer fabrication factories, manufacturers are inclined mainly toward outsourcing semiconductor assembly and testing services to third-party providers so that they could focus more on their core operations of designing and engineering.

- The outbreak of the COVID-19 across the globe has significantly disrupted the supply chain and production especially in the Asia-Pacific region in the current year, which is the largest market for the OSAT. Major semiconductor manufacturing industries have been significantly affected as a result of Asia-Pacific being a world production center over the past two to three decades.? Owing to the labor shortages, many of the package and testing plants in in the Asia-Pacific region have reduced or even suspended operations. This has created a bottleneck for companies that depend on such back-end package and testing capacity.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector is Expected to Have Highest Growth



- The Automotive industry going through a seismic shift and the semiconductor industry has mostly benefited from it. The number of electronics installed in a system has gone up drastically, and one of the vital components in the Automotive industry is going to be the ADAS system. Furthermore, the ADAS system is going to have even more extensive penetration due to the new regulations by the EU and the US, where all the vehicles should be equipped with autonomous emergency braking systems and forward-collision warning systems by 2020.

- Continued strong growth in demand for driver assistance systems is ensuring that more semiconductors with more functions are finding their way into cars. Chips with built-in ’intelligence,’ known as ASICs, are tailored to a particular application.

- Many semiconductor companies who had traditionally stayed away from the Automotive sector are venturing into this market and OSAT players like Amkor have set up dedicated facilities which cater to only the requirements of the automotive sector.



China is emerging as a Major Market for OSAT



- China is currently the largest market for OSAT Market, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, the government here has recognized the potential of the market and has pledged, mentioned continued incentives and support for OSAT providers in their "Made in China 2025" plan.

- The IC testing and packaging industry is anticipated to register potential growth in China during the forecast period. The primary revenue driver has been an increase in the amount of IC components demanded by mobile devices. The active demand for IC components has also increased the deployment of advanced packaging solutions that provide higher integration levels and higher numbers of I/O connections.

- The consumption of semiconductors is rapidly increasing in China compared to other countries, owing to the continuing transfer of global, diverse electronic equipment to China. The product is a necessary component. The country is home to three of the top-five largest smartphone companies globally, posing tremendous opportunities for semiconductor adoption.

- China is the home to companies like TSMC, ASE, who have partnered with tech giants like Apple, Hisilicon, Qualcomm, NVIDIA and AMD. Owing to the proactive actions of the government to support the semiconductor industry the PRC is emerging as a huge potential market and is expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

- The collaboration of Chinese companies with other established foreign companies is expected to be a development that might be observed in the region. The US and China, ongoing trade war tensions are expected to impact the market and may hamper the growth owing to such market impacting developments.



Competitive Landscape

OSAT Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market, such as ACE, Amkor, and JCET.



- December 2019 - JCET Group entered into a strategic business agreement with Analog Devices Inc, in which JCET will acquire ADI’s test facility in Singapore. As part of the deal, JCET will take on additional ADI test business in this newly acquired facility.

- September 2018 - Amkor Technology opened its new manufacturing and test plant at Longtan Science Park in Taiwan which focuses on wafer probe and die processing, complementing the wafer-level and other advanced packaging capabilities of the companys other three factories.



