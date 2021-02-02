Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Report: CBD Product Labelling - a US State-By-State Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details the labelling requirements for CBD products of all US states that have enacted regulations and shows how manufacturers can create a versatile label to satisfy as many states' regulations as possible.
Labelling is a prime example of the difficulties that arise from the current patchwork of state-by-state regulations that affect the CBD sector in the US. Until the federal government or state governments can standardise regulations for CBD products, CBD firms are left trying to figure out how to make cost-efficient products while adhering to each state's specific requirements for selling products within its territory.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Introduction
3 Universal requirements
4 Most common requirements
5 State-by-state requirements
6 Alaska
7 California
8 Colorado
9 Florida
10 Indiana
11 Kentucky
12 Louisiana
13 Maine
14 Minnesota
15 New Jersey
16 New Mexico
17 New York
18 Ohio
19 Oklahoma
20 Oregon
21 South Carolina
22 Texas
23 Utah
24 Vermont
25 Virginia
26 West Virginia
27 Wisconsin
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
