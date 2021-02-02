Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Report: CBD Product Labelling - a US State-By-State Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report details the labelling requirements for CBD products of all US states that have enacted regulations and shows how manufacturers can create a versatile label to satisfy as many states' regulations as possible.



Labelling is a prime example of the difficulties that arise from the current patchwork of state-by-state regulations that affect the CBD sector in the US. Until the federal government or state governments can standardise regulations for CBD products, CBD firms are left trying to figure out how to make cost-efficient products while adhering to each state's specific requirements for selling products within its territory.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive summary



2 Introduction



3 Universal requirements



4 Most common requirements



5 State-by-state requirements



6 Alaska



7 California



8 Colorado



9 Florida



10 Indiana



11 Kentucky



12 Louisiana



13 Maine



14 Minnesota



15 New Jersey



16 New Mexico



17 New York



18 Ohio



19 Oklahoma



20 Oregon



21 South Carolina



22 Texas



23 Utah



24 Vermont



25 Virginia



26 West Virginia



27 Wisconsin



