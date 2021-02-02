Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Report: CBD Product Labelling - a US State-By-State Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details the labelling requirements for CBD products of all US states that have enacted regulations and shows how manufacturers can create a versatile label to satisfy as many states' regulations as possible.

Labelling is a prime example of the difficulties that arise from the current patchwork of state-by-state regulations that affect the CBD sector in the US. Until the federal government or state governments can standardise regulations for CBD products, CBD firms are left trying to figure out how to make cost-efficient products while adhering to each state's specific requirements for selling products within its territory.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction

3 Universal requirements

4 Most common requirements

5 State-by-state requirements

6 Alaska

7 California

8 Colorado

9 Florida

10 Indiana

11 Kentucky

12 Louisiana

13 Maine

14 Minnesota

15 New Jersey

16 New Mexico

17 New York

18 Ohio

19 Oklahoma

20 Oregon

21 South Carolina

22 Texas

23 Utah

24 Vermont

25 Virginia

26 West Virginia

27 Wisconsin

