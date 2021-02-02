EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enabling organizations to do more with existing software investments, InFlight Corporation today announced that it has been named the Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution by the international The Cloud Awards program.



Hundreds of organizations applied, with entries from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. The Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution category sought solutions able to move data between and ensure interoperability of siloed data and services, with reliability, security, and simplicity as key performance indicators. The awards program named six leading companies to the shortlist, with InFlight selected as the final winner.

James La Brash, Managing Director for InFlight, commented, “Over the last year, we’ve seen enterprise organizations trying to do more with less, which often means extending the usefulness of their software investments. InFlight makes that possible by integrating cloud-based applications and even hybrid cloud/on-premise environments, bringing together everything from the ERP to HCM. The result is an enhanced UX and a unified, consumer-grade digital experience. We’re delighted to win in the systems integration category, especially as we come off 2020 and move further into 2021.”

James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, shared, “InFlight is the deserving winner of this award. Every year, we find ourselves in awe of the scalability and agility of cloud-based solutions. This year has been wholly different with the last 12 months dominated by this unanticipated array of challenges presented by the pandemic.”

He continued, “Organizations and individuals which operate in the cloud have risen to all these trials, from colossal to minor, and whether directly or indirectly related to this global crisis. The final winners of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards, including InFlight, deserve a small place in history for their commitment to excellence despite the circumstances.”

La Brash concluded, “InFlight brings user-centered design thinking to systems integration so workforces can operate with greater speed and agility. It’s an honor to be recognized by the Cloud Awards for these efforts.”

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established, and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards, and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit www.cloud-awards.com.

About InFlight

To survive and thrive, organizations must efficient and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) identifies and resolves unproductive bottlenecks that result from overly complicated applications creating friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and resolve user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightintegration.com.