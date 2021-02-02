LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As HR industry professionals encourage employers to optimize human resource management by promoting a culture of employee assistance, organizations in the background screening industry are utilizing an employee-centric approach to post-hire continuous criminal monitoring.



A new resource, released today by Appriss® Insights, authored by Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Brian Kelly, explores how timely incarceration alerts, or the initial report of potential criminal activity collected from correctional agencies, give employers the opportunity to identify warning signs in employee behavior and provide counseling, training and other forms of assistance for their employees.

Post-hire continuous monitoring solutions, utilized by consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) as part of their background screening packages, allow employers to proactively identify and manage potential problems within their employee roster – a critical feature in a “gig economy” with many companies depending on a distributed workforce. These solutions strengthen company brands by reducing insider threats, protecting employees and customers, and encouraging consistent, positive communication between employers and their employees.

When incarceration alerts inform employers about a criminal justice-related event at the earliest point of possible intervention, employers can take meaningful action to protect stakeholders and avoid negligent retention employment claims. However, not every incarceration leads to a conviction, and some employers will not want to take action based on an incarceration alert alone. In most cases, the initial incarceration alert is simply an early indicator that an employer should begin talking with an employee to address potential problems.

This encourages organizations to move from a punitive mindset in human resource management to a holistic one. Employers can be a force for meaningful social good and employee advocacy. Forward-thinking employers are also exploring how robust criminal monitoring programs can encourage fair chance hiring practices and improve employee retention rates.

The resource highlights five CRAs’ continuous monitoring solutions that are improved by incarceration data that is timely, detailed, and rich in personally identifiable information (PII).

To learn more about Appriss Insights' expertise in continuous monitoring, visit their solutions page and company blog.

Appriss Insights provides the nation’s most comprehensive source of criminal justice data for risk prevention. We are a team of technology and data science experts who provide insights and analytic solutions that support informed decisions for early response to people-driven fraud and risk. By delivering real-time notifications, context-sensitive risk assessments, and actionable insights, we enable government agencies and commercial enterprises to save lives, fight crime, prevent fraud, and manage risk. For more information, visit ApprissInsights.com.