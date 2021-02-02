VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2021 drill program at its flagship Altar copper-gold project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. In addition, the Company is pleased to provide an overview of the many exploration targets identified to date. The drill program will focus on testing several of the higher priority targets from the group of new targets generated as part of the extensive data collection and data modeling exercise recently completed (see Dec 3, 2020 and Jan 19, 2021 press releases). The objectives of the 2021 drill program are to: (a) test extensions to zones of higher-grade mineralization, and (b) test areas within specific structural blocks identified during the relogging and geological modeling process as having a high potential to extend the footprint of the known mineralization. As well, the Company is working on completing a 3D IP-MT geophysical survey concurrent with the drill program that should help identify new areas for drill testing in the future.
The Company will not be able to drill test all the targets listed below in 2021 as the summer field season at the Altar project is limited in length and there could be delays due to Covid-19 protocols. In addition, some of the targets will require the 3D IP-MT geophysical survey to be completed to better design optimal locations for drill holes. Drilling is commencing with two drill rigs, with the potential to add additional rigs during the season. The main target areas are shown in Figure 1.
John E. Black, Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran, commented as follows: “We are excited to commence the 2021 drill campaign at the Altar copper-gold project. After a period of collecting and aggregating data, we are now ready to drill test some very promising targets that we believe will help us expand the mineralized footprint at Altar. Our current priorities are to focus on extending the higher-grade cores that have been identified in the geological modelling process and search for new zones that could add to resources. When we picked this project up in 2018, we knew there was already a large mineralized system defined, however it was the exploration potential that got us excited. We now have a much better understanding of the overall system and the controls on mineralization, which should aid us as we begin to test for exploration upside at Altar. In conjunction with this drill program, we are currently working on an updated mineral resource estimate which we expect to deliver by the end of the first quarter.”
Discussion of Target Areas
Figure 1 highlights the main target areas identified to date.
To view Figure 1 visit https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a808210-71e4-4abc-b7bd-9cdc2063dc1f
QDM – Radio Porphyry Area
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|CuEq
(%)1
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|QDM-17-034
|634
|1,006
|372
|0.94
|0.59
|0.46
|3.60
|6.00
|Including
|840
|918
|78
|2.06
|1.23
|1.12
|7.60
|4.00
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|CuEq
(%)1
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|QDM-19-041
|0
|194
|194
|0.59
|0.08
|0.74
|1.10
|3
|QDM-19-041
|737
|1,526
|789
|0.52
|0.41
|0.09
|1.00
|126
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|CuEq
(%)1
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|QDM-17-037
|190
|734
|544
|0.54
|0.41
|0.17
|1.60
|14
|Including
|334
|672
|338
|0.64
|0.48
|0.22
|1.90
|9
Altar Central Area
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|CuEq
(%)1
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo (ppm)
|ALD-07-019
|100
|953
|853
|0.65
|0.59
|0.07
|1.00
|Including
|102
|156
|54
|1.01
|0.93
|0.11
|0.40
|And
|334
|470
|136
|0.60
|0.52
|0.11
|0.90
|And
|730
|953
|223
|0.79
|0.75
|0.03
|1.20
|22
|ALD-08-049
|132
|951.6
|819.6
|0.70
|0.62
|0.10
|1.00
|8
|Including
|138
|234
|96
|0.82
|0.75
|0.09
|1.20
|2
|And
|264
|616
|352
|0.90
|0.78
|0.17
|0.90
|4
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|CuEq
(%)1
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|ALD-19-212
|72
|152
|80
|1.09
|0.99
|0.11
|2.30
|8
|ALD-19-212
|237.5
|1,379
|1,141.5
|0.53
|0.47
|0.04
|1.10
|75
|Including
|237.5
|317
|79.5
|1.00
|0.88
|0.15
|1.70
|12
|And
|561
|601
|40
|0.76
|0.68
|0.10
|0.70
|16
|And
|749
|895
|146
|0.66
|0.61
|0.03
|0.90
|41
|And
|995
|1,165
|170
|0.77
|0.71
|0.02
|1.70
|126
|ALD-07-016
|88
|435
|347
|0.57
|0.51
|0.06
|1.80
|ALD-07-025
|118
|314
|196
|0.48
|0.41
|0.10
|1.40
|ALD-07-025
|348
|500
|152
|0.35
|0.31
|0.05
|0.80
|ALD-08-058
|56
|440
|384
|0.53
|0.46
|0.08
|1.40
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|CuEq
(%)1
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|ALD-10-069
|272
|757.6
|485.6
|0.53
|0.48
|0.04
|0.90
|38
|ALD-10-079
|320
|934.6
|614.6
|0.54
|0.48
|0.04
|1.30
|39
|Including
|534
|718
|184
|0.64
|0.58
|0.05
|1.60
|47
|ALD-11-151
|216
|407
|191
|0.48
|0.38
|0.13
|0.80
|25
Altar East Area
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|CuEq
(%)1
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|ALD-11-150
|12
|548
|236
|0.52
|0.39
|0.17
|1.50
|13.00
|ALD-12-153
|78
|964.5
|886.5
|0.57
|0.46
|0.14
|0.90
|14.00
|Including
|174
|572
|398
|0.69
|0.54
|0.19
|1.20
|11.00
|And
|672
|740
|68
|0.73
|0.60
|0.18
|0.90
|20.00
|And
|758
|856
|98
|0.69
|0.59
|0.14
|0.80
|15.00
|ALD-12-179
|290
|1,166.5
|876.5
|0.54
|0.44
|0.11
|1.40
|20
|Including
|592
|934
|342
|0.63
|0.51
|0.15
|1.50
|21
|And
|950
|1,118
|168
|0.64
|0.56
|0.10
|1.20
|14
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|CuEq
(%)1
|Cu
(%)
|Au
(g/t)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|ALD-13-199
|326
|490
|164
|0.50
|0.41
|0.10
|1.80
|6
|ALD-06-004
|266
|380
|114
|0.43
|0.28
|0.21
|0.50
|17
|ALD-06-004
|414
|498
|84
|0.41
|0.32
|0.11
|0.60
|19
|ALD-12-187
|204
|521
|317
|0.51
|0.44
|0.10
|0.60
|9
Note to accompany tables above:
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, Chief Geological Officer (CGO) and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.
