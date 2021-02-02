Newark, NJ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global coconut water market is expected to grow from USD 4.88 billion in 2020 to USD 13.82 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Certain key factors are boosting the growth of the global coconut water market, like rising health consciousness to upkeep a healthy lifestyle, good taste, and nutritional benefits. Coconut water is marketed as a natural diuretic, cholesterol-reducer, digestive soother, and dehydrator.

Coconut water is a drink rich in electrolytes along with being low in sugar. Coconut is a highly nutritious fruit with extremely low amounts of fat and high-water content. It is gaining popularity among athletes & gym-goers as a natural alternative to conventional sports drinks that provides exceptional hydration properties. It contains numerous antioxidants that assist in alleviating stress. Coconut water has also proven to be beneficial for many chronic diseases like kidney stones, blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. It is sweet-tasting, isotonic and high in potassium.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world's economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the coconut water market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down. Overconsumption of coconut water can also lead to health complications.

Key players operating in the global coconut water market include Naked Juice Company, Celebes Coconut Corporation, C2O Pure Coconut Water, L.L.C., The Coca-Cola Company (ZICO), Elegance Brands, Inc., COCOZIA, All Market Inc., New Age Beverages Corporation, Vaivai S.A.S., PepsiCo (O.N.E. Coconut Water), and Harmless Harvest, among others. To gain a significant market share in the global coconut water market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. C2O Pure Coconut Water, L.L.C. and Celebes Coconut Corporation are some of the biggest producers and suppliers of coconut water in the global market.

For instance, Harmless Harvest introduced a new product in September 2019 under the name Protein & Coconut. This coconut water drink is available in different flavors like vanilla spice, chocolate, and toasted coconut. It also consists of a protein blend sourced from pea, sunflower, and pumpkin. Protein & Coconut is branded as a nutritious, refreshing drink suitable for health-conscious snacking.

The form segment consists of liquid and powder. The liquid segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 3.42 billion in the year 2020. Many manufacturers in the market offer packaged coconut water in liquid form since they are ready for consumption.

Based on packaging, the coconut water market has been divided into plastic bottle, tetra pack, and others. The tetra pack segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.1% in the year 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to important factors like high longevity (long shelf-life) and lightweight packaging. The multiple layers of a tetra pack keep the contents safe from bacteria & microbes using different layers of aluminum and paperboard polymers. This segment has also been projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next few years.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global market has been segmented into online and offline. The offline segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 3.01 billion in the year 2020. Offline stores have large amounts as well as a variety of goods available with them and can act as a one-stop solution for everyday shopping needs. Hence, these stores are preferable when it comes to buying groceries and other consumer goods. With better economies of scale coming from large-scale operations, selling overheads are also reduced.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Coconut Water Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of M.E.A.)

On the basis of geography, the global coconut water market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The South America region accounted for the major market share of 34.86% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as its nutritional benefits, high popularity, easy availability of coconuts due to many tropical regions, and its capability to cure hangovers. It is a part of the everyday diet in Latin American countries like Brazil. On the other hand, the Europe region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like the increasing demand for healthy alternatives to beverages like Pepsi & Coke among millennials and the low price of coconut water drinks.

About the report:

The global coconut water market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Litres), export (K Litres), and import (K Litres). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

