New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "AI in Agriculture Market By Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics), By Component (Hardware, Software, AI-as-a-Service, Service), By Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Others), and By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise, and Hybrid): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

“According to the research study, the global AI in Agriculture Market was estimated at USD 750 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,400 Million by 2026. The global AI in Agriculture Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% from 2019 to 2026”.

Farming and agriculture are the most important and oldest professions in the world. With the growing population, it is very important to produce more crops in less land and increase productivity. With the introduction of AI technologies, farmers can yield healthier crops, monitor their soil and growing conditions, and control pests. AI in agriculture helps the farmer by organizing data for farmers; it helps with the workload and enhances a wide range of the tasks which are related to agriculture and the entire food supply chain. Artificial Intelligence in agriculture is used for various applications such as driverless tractors, rural automation, computerized water system frameworks, facial acknowledgment, etc.

Rapid growth in the population increases the demand for agricultural products. In recent years, innovative technologies are used to enhance production. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, growing need for livestock monitoring, increasing use of drones in agriculture, growing requirement for smart sensors, GPS tracker in agriculture may drive the AI in agriculture market trends . Moreover, in many countries, the government is also supporting modern agricultural techniques. These techniques including predictive analysis, machine learning, and computer vision that help the farmer to analyze real-time data of temperature, weather conditions, crop prices, soil moisture, and plant health which further propelling the market growth. In emerging countries, many private organizations are focusing on automation in the agriculture sector; thereby major farmers are focusing on automation in agriculture. Furthermore, to improve crop quality robots and drones are becoming an important part of crop production. These factors are estimated to drive the market in the future years. However, the lack of standards in data sharing and data collection, may restraint market growth. It requires a lot of money to buy robots, poor farmers cannot afford it. They prefer to farming in a traditional way. Moreover, the high cost of research and development, and high investment in maintenance may impede the market growth. On the other hand, the traditional farmers needed more labor to crop and keep the farm productive. AI bots help the farmer to perform faster work than human laborers and harvest crops at a high amount. It can accurately identify and eliminate weeds and reduce farm costs. These factors may create attractive opportunities for the farmer, in turn, it can propel the market growth.

Top Companies Operating in the AI in Agriculture Market:

Gamaya, Precision Hawk, Microsoft, Agribotix(A AgEagle Company), IBM, John Deere, ec2ce, Descartes Labs, The Climate Corporation, Vineview, Taranis, aWhere, Granular, DTN, Resson, FarmBot, Connecterra, Prospera, Cainthus, Vision Robotics, Trace Genomics, CropX, Harvest Croo, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, and others.

AI in Agriculture Market: Analysis by Key Segments

By technology segmentation, the computer vision category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global AI in agriculture market. Computer vision technology helps the farmer to detect nutritional deficiency of the plant and monitor crop health.

On the basis of the component segment, the software category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow in the future years attributed to the growing use of AI software to improve the efficiency of the farm, and the increasing need for real-time data management systems.

By the application segment, in 2019, the precision farming category headed the market and it is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to its increasing need for maximum yield production with the growing population.

The AI in agriculture market size research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the AI in agriculture industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, categories, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the AI in agriculture industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the AI in agriculture industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The AI in agriculture market is segmented based on technology, application, component, deployment, and region. On the basis of technology segmentation, the market is classified into machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics. By application segmentation, the market is divided into precision farming, livestock monitoring, drone analytics, agriculture robots, others. By component, the market is separated into hardware, software, AI-as-a-service, service. By deployment segmentation, the market is bifurcated into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid.

AI in Agriculture Market: Regional Analysis

By geography, in 2019, North America dominated the market for AI in agriculture owing to increasing investment in R&D activities and the high adoption of the new technologies.

On the basis of the deployment segment, the cloud category headed the market in 2019. The cloud-based platform supports access from any internet-connected device.

This report segments the AI in agriculture market as follows:

Global AI in agriculture Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Global AI in agriculture Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Hardware

Software

AI-as-a-Service

Service

Global AI in agriculture Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

Global AI in agriculture Market: By Deployment Segmentation Analysis

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to the primary CXO’s of the global AI in agriculture market, the market is estimated to witness a substantial growth of nearly 20% over the forecast period.

The market was valued at USD 750 million, in 2019 and is expected to be valued at over USD 2, 400 million.

By technology segmentation, the computer vision category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global AI in agriculture market. Computer vision technology helps the farmer to detect nutritional deficiency of the plant and monitor crop health.

On the basis of the component segment, the software category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow in the future years attributed to the growing use of AI software to improve the efficiency of farms, and the increasing need for real-time data management systems.

By application segment, in 2019, the precision farming category headed the market and it is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to its increasing need for maximum yield production with the growing population.

