Milpitas, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of the Creative HS-720 V2, the latest USB headset optimized for conference calls to offer users a fuss-free way to communicate effectively online.

The Creative HS-720 V2 offers a simple yet effective conference call solution with no additional software or installation required. This headset is also decked out with a refreshingly new look that comes with a noise-cancelling condenser microphone that works to pick up the user’s voice over the surrounding noises to ensure better and clearer communication, as well as a sidetone mic-monitoring feature for PC and Mac. On top of that, the flexible boom microphone also allows users to easily adjust it to any angle for the best fit and call experience.

Designed to be lightweight, the Creative HS-720 V2 is suitable for all-day wear as it offers long-lasting comfort even during extended meeting calls. The headset also comes with an incorporated inline remote so users can easily access functions such as mic mute, volume playback, and even answer calls, all with a simple press of a button. Plus, the headset also features 30 mm Neodymium drivers specially tuned to deliver powerful acoustics and enhanced audio performance for work calls, music listening, movie marathons, and even games.

Equipped with all the must-have features for work calls and hassle-free set-up, the Creative HS-720 V2 makes the perfect audio companion for working from home.

Pricing and Availability

HS-720 V2 is attractively priced at US$29.99 and is available at Creative.com

For more information, visit creative.com/hs720v2.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

