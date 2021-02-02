Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Market (Platinum, Palladium & Rhodium): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global platinum group metals (PGM) supply is forecasted to reach 22.44 million ounces in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

The factors such as accelerating industrialization, rapid urbanization, increasing fuel cell demand and high adoption of platinum-based medicines are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by stringent regulations. Few notable trends include growing demand of PGM in light vehicles, technological advancements and rising industry consolidations activities. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector.

The six platinum-group metals are ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium, and platinum. They have similar physical & chemical properties and tend to occur together in the same mineral deposits. PGM is mostly valued for its wide range of industrial, medical, and electronic applications.



These versatile metals play a significant role in many of the products which population use every day. Pyro-metallurgical processes are favoured for the recycling of PGM-bearing materials such as catalytic converters because of the high recovery rates. Wavelength dispersive x-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) technology is well established for the analysis of the recovered metal in either scenario because it offers high sensitivity down to low atomic number elements, high repeatability and element selectivity.

The fastest-growing regional market is South Africa owing to improving economic conditions, increasing smartphone consumption and growing number of platinum smelters in the region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global platinum group metals market grouped into platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The major markets (South Africa, Russia and North America) have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Anglo American Platinum Limited, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, The Norilsk Nickel Group, Northam Platinum Limited, Vale S.A. and Glencore PLC) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

PGM Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification of PGM

1.3 Characteristics of PGM

1.4 PGM Extraction and Refining

1.5 Applications

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 High PGM Demand in HealthCare Sector

2.3 Rise in PGM Prices

2.4 Regional Impact

3. Global Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Market Analysis

3.1 Global PGM Supply

3.2 Global PGM Supply Forecast

3.3 Global PGM Supply by Types

3.3.1 Global Palladium Supply

3.3.2 Global Palladium Supply Forecast

3.3.3 Global Primary Palladium Supply by Region

3.3.4 Global Platinum Supply

3.3.5 Global Platinum Supply Forecast

3.3.6 Global Primary Platinum Supply by Region

3.3.7 Global Rhodium Supply

3.3.8 Global Rhodium Supply Forecast

3.3.9 Global Primary Rhodium Supply by Region

3.4 Global PGM Demand

3.5 Global PGM Demand Forecast

3.6 Global PGM Demand by Applications

3.6.1 Global Auto-catalyst PGM Demand

3.6.2 Global Auto-catalyst PGM Demand Forecast

3.6.3 Global Jewellery PGM Demand

3.6.4 Global Jewellery PGM Demand Forecast

3.6.5 Global Chemical PGM Demand

3.6.6 Global Chemical PGM Demand Forecast

3.6.7 Global Electrical PGM Demand

3.6.8 Global Electrical PGM Demand Forecast

3.7 Global PGM Demand by Types

3.7.1 Global Palladium Demand

3.7.2 Global Palladium Demand Forecast

3.7.3 Global Palladium Demand by Applications

3.7.4 Global Platinum Demand

3.7.5 Global Platinum Demand Forecast

3.7.6 Global Platinum Demand by Applications

3.7.7 Global Rhodium Demand

3.7.8 Global Rhodium Demand Forecast

3.7.9 Global Rhodium Demand by Applications

4. Regional Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Market Analysis

4.1 South Africa

4.1.1 South Africa Primary PGM Supply

4.1.2 South Africa Primary PGM Supply Forecast

4.1.3 South Africa Primary PGM Supply by Types

4.1.4 South Africa Primary Platinum Supply

4.1.5 South Africa Primary Platinum Supply Forecast

4.1.6 South Africa Primary Palladium Supply

4.1.7 South Africa Primary Palladium Supply Forecast

4.1.8 South Africa Primary Rhodium Supply

4.1.9 South Africa Primary Rhodium Supply Forecast

4.2 Russia

4.2.1 Russia Primary PGM Supply

4.2.2 Russia Primary PGM Supply Forecast

4.2.3 Russia Primary PGM Supply by Types

4.2.4 Russia Primary Palladium Supply

4.2.5 Russia Primary Palladium Supply Forecast

4.2.6 Russia Primary Platinum Supply

4.2.7 Russia Primary Platinum Supply Forecast

4.2.8 Russia Primary Rhodium Supply

4.2.9 Russia Primary Rhodium Supply Forecast

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Primary PGM Supply Forecast

4.3.2 North America Primary PGM Supply Forecast

4.3.3 North America Primary PGM Supply by Types

4.3.4 North America Primary Palladium Supply

4.3.5 North America Primary Palladium Supply Forecast

4.3.6 North America Primary Platinum Supply

4.3.7 North America Primary Platinum Supply Forecast

4.3.8 North America Primary Rhodium Supply

4.3.9 North America Primary Rhodium Supply Forecast

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Accelerating Industrialization

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Increasing Fuel Cell Demand

5.1.4 High Adoption of Platinum-based Medicines

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Growing Demand of PGM in Light Vehicles

5.2.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.3 Rising Industry Consolidation Activities

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global PGM Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenues Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players - Primary Platinum Production Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Anglo American Platinum Limited

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 The Norilsk Nickel Group

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Northam Platinum Limited

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Vale S.A.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Glencore PLC

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfqqq2

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900