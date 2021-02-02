LONDON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launchpool proudly announces the launch of its egalitarian crypto investing platform. The platform is backed by some of the industry's biggest players.



Launchpool: A group of crypto industry participants that pool together resources to launch projects. This project is in no way affiliated to Binance or the Binance Launchpool.

Why Launchpool Is Needed

Launchpool is a platform to stimulate blockchain adoption, project success, and everything you need to know about the crypto projects you invest in. The platform strives to bridge the gap between investors, project owners, community, experts, and general market participants to help new projects build for the future. Launchpool's collaboration with Alphabit, FBG, Protocol Ventures, Jun Capital, GBIC, Alpha Sigma Capital, Master Ventures and A195 Capital evoke credibility, trust, and dynamism towards project understanding, acceptance, and adoption.

How Launch Pool Will Incentivize Community and Adopters?

For Launchpool Token Holders

- Access to projects at the earliest rounds, enabling investors to access best prices without the associated minimum threshold reserved for investment funds.

- Peace of mind investments is made into bona fide projects that have been vetted on a number of levels.

- Chance to become a meaningful part of new project's communities.

For New Projects

- Promotion through association with some of the industry's most recognisable names.

- Leverage contacts and industry know-how of some of the most successful funds in the sector.

- A ready-made community keen to engage.

- A diverse customer base

- Capital

For Investment Funds

- Engaged communities that can leverage the power of the crowd and turbocharge growth hacking.

- Community curation and feedback. Deeper insights into why and how projects are successful.

- Secure more top quality projects.

- Opportunity to give something back and to be closer to the crypto community.

Media contact

Company: LaunchPool

Contact: Richard Simpson, CEO

E-mail: launch@launchpool.co.uk

Website: https://launchpool.co.uk/

Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, London, Greater London, United Kingdom, WC2H 9JQ

