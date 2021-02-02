New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mammography Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020205/?utm_source=GNW





- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, irrespective of race or ethnicity. It is also the third most common cause of death from cancer among American Indian/Alaska Native women.

- According to the estimates of the Globocan, there were 2,088,849 new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Furthermore, as the global population is aging, a large number of women are expected to move into the 60 and above age category. Women aged 60 years and above account for almost 78% of all breast cancer-related deaths. High-incidence and mortality rates for breast cancer in this age group represent a huge unmet need for breast cancer diagnostics. As the number of incidents and mortality cases is increasing, the demand for mammography is also expected to increase. This remains a major driver for the mammography market and is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

The Digital Mammography Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



Digital mammography is a specialized and advanced form of mammography that uses digital receptors and computers instead of X-ray films to examine breast tissue for the presence of tumors. So far, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM) with high-spatial resolution has been the preferred choice for screening programs in most countries. However, with the advent of digital mammography, an increasing number of countries are experiencing shifts toward these newer systems, due to their superior depiction of low-contrast objects, wider dynamic change, and improved diagnostic quality of images, especially when examining denser breasts. They also come with an added advantage of soft-copy image displays and soft-copy reading, which can be easily transferred. Mammography screening in various countries, such as in the United Kingdom, is now digital, which offers greater precision, better quality, and higher efficiency. Thus, digital mammography is becoming the preferred choice of screening, even though the cost of the new technology is six times higher than the conventional systems. Radiation exposure is significantly lower as compared to analog systems. Full-field digital mammography is the most common form of digital mammography employed. It offers the potential for significant advances in breast cancer diagnosis, including lower radiation dosages, reduced breast compression pressure, and improved detection. All these advantages aid in the growth of the market over the forecast period.



North America Accounts for the Largest Share in the Global Market



North America is found to hold a major share for the mammography market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the region are expected to drive the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.



As per the estimates of Breastcancer.org, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in women in the United States in 2019. Furthermore, there is a rise in funding activity for research in breast cancer. For instance, according to the NCI budget factbook, breast cancer received funding of USD 545.1 million in 2017. In the United States, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is the organization that provides breast cancer education and free mammograms to women in need. This organization conducts various programs, such as National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock, Patient Navigation, and Breast Health Awareness. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer and awareness among the population, the market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The mammography market is a consolidated one, owing to the presence of a few major players in the market. The major market players are focusing on technological advancements and reducing the side effects of the procedures. Some of the major players in the market are Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020205/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001