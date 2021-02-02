Company announcement nr. 57

Fredericia, February 2nd 2021



The subsidiary Aquaturu A/S has received the first export order

A large American listed company within salmon farming has placed an order with the subsidiary Aquaturu A/S to supply technology that can reduce bacteria and algae in their aquaculture production.



The order includes delivery of one unit, at a standard price of DKK 238,000. The customer has confirmed that an expected positive performance can trigger a sale of an additional 9 units within 12 months.



Chairman Thomas Marschall states - “Aquaturu will contribute to a more sustainable production of fish. The new export order proves that the market for land-based freshwater farming is a business area that the company can expect a lot from over the coming years ”.





About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com



