Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container Washing System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at US$ 720.45 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period to reach US$ 845.44 million by 2027.



Owing to the growing concerns over waste management and carbon emissions, various initiatives are been adopted by the governments, corporates, and international associations for sustainable development. Several industries across the world are adopting reusable and recycle material in their supply chains. Industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, retail, and waste management are adopting reusable and recyclable materials for performing various business operations, among one of these is the use of reusable and recyclable containers for various procurement and buck packaging operations. Reusable containers are proven to be cost-efficient for long-term usage. Further, by integrating reusable materials is also enabling organizations are able to meet their sustainability goals and governments across the world are providing impetus for sustainability by offering benefits in the form of tax incentives and subsidies to promote the practice of recycling and reusing. Thus, with rising concerns for waste management and growing need for sustainable development, the container washing system market experiencing significant growth.



Geographically, North America held the largest share of the container washing system market in 2019, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe and. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The browser isolation software market is segmented into technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, the market is further bifurcated into automatic container washing system and semi-automatic container washing system. The automatic container washing system segment represented a larger share of the overall market during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is further segmented into food & beverages, chemical, healthcare/pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and others. In 2019, the food & beverages segment accounted for a substantial share in the global container washing system market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Browser Isolation Software Market



The outbreak of the COVID-19 has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of industrial equipment. The manufacturing industry is likely to pick up pace sooner as governments across the globe lifted the various containment measure steadily in order to revive the economy. The production of the industrial equipment are is anticipated to gain pace from 2021 which is further foreseen to positively influence the industrial equipment manufacturing including container washing system.



Dyetech Equipment Group Inc., Feistmantl Cleaning Systems GmbH, Glatt GmbH, Hobart GmbH, Karcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd, Numafa, Pri Pri Systems, Rotajet Systems Ltd., SF Engineering, and SRS Engineering Corporation. are among the few major companies operating in the container washing system market.



