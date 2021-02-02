Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research conducted by GME, the Hospital Bed Management Market will grow with a CAGR value of 12.5 percent from 2021 to 2026. The market will grow exponentially owing to major driving factors such as the rising need for automation in hospital management especially patient registration and bed management, rising prevalence of COVID-19 patients who require life-support or critical bed in intensive care units across the globe, increasing demand for patient-centric healthcare service in urban hospitals, and high prevalence of infections and diseases that require more than 1-day bed allotment in hospitals.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Hospital Bed Management Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-hospital-bed-management-market-2669
By Type of Subscription (Monthly and Annual Subscription) By Deployment (On-Premise Based, and Cloud-Based), By Type of Bed (Acute Care Bed, Critical Care Bed and Long-Term Care Bed), By Application (Multi-Specialty Hospitals and Independent & Private Clinics), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, CSA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa); End-User Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-hospital-bed-management-market-2669
Type of Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Type of Bed Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/
Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238
Global Market Estimates
Mumbai, INDIA
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238