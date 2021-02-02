Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research conducted by GME, the Hospital Bed Management Market will grow with a CAGR value of 12.5 percent from 2021 to 2026. The market will grow exponentially owing to major driving factors such as the rising need for automation in hospital management especially patient registration and bed management, rising prevalence of COVID-19 patients who require life-support or critical bed in intensive care units across the globe, increasing demand for patient-centric healthcare service in urban hospitals, and high prevalence of infections and diseases that require more than 1-day bed allotment in hospitals.



By Type of Subscription (Monthly and Annual Subscription) By Deployment (On-Premise Based, and Cloud-Based), By Type of Bed (Acute Care Bed, Critical Care Bed and Long-Term Care Bed), By Application (Multi-Specialty Hospitals and Independent & Private Clinics), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, CSA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa); End-User Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights

Owing to increasing patient admission for acute care i.e. admission for 1-3 days in the hospitals, acute care would be the dominant segment in the market.

The multi-specialty hospitals' segment will pursue the market size with the highest value of CAGR as compared to other smaller clinics and ambulatory care centers.

The bed management software work in offline mode and hence require payments only for the installation and post-sale service, which is a leading factor for high adoption across the globe

IMS MAXIMS, ACG Infotech Limited, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Central Square, Uniwide, Cognosys, Hospital Run, Blueberry Health, Wise Technologies, Patient Focus Systems, MocDoc, ITDOSE INFOSYSTEMS Pvt. Ltd., Servelec, SYSTEMATIC, Patient Focus Systems, Christie Innomed, OM Infotech Solutions, AIMDek Technologies Private Limited, SoftClinic, and CloudPital among others are the players of the market.

Type of Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

On-Premise Based

Cloud-Based

Type of Bed Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Acute Care Bed

Critical Care Bed

Long-Term Care Bed

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Multi-Specialty Hospitals

Independent & Private Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

