According to the American Dental Association (ADA) 2018, estimates there were about 10,658 orthodontists practicing in the United States which translates to about 3.27 orthodontists per every 100,000 population. The other factors that are contributing to the growth of the orthodontist supplies market include increasing technological advancements, along with the increasing awareness of orthodontic procedures in developing countries. Factors that are hindering the growth of the orthodontics market globally are poor reimbursement policies and a lack of awareness among patients.



Key Market Trends

Brackets Holds the Leading Position in the Orthodontic Supplies Market



The orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of product and patient. Product type is further divided into a fixed type and removable type. Fixed type is again segmented as brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, ligatures, and others.



Brackets is dominating the orthodontic supplies market during the forecast period. Brackets are mostly preferred by orthodontists and are largely adopted owing to their comfort and convenience, which is propelling the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the rising reimbursement policies and healthcare insurance related to the oral treatments will further boost the growth of the brackets segment in the orthodontic supplies market. Moreover, treatment with brackets is usually less time consuming and the growing prevalence of malocclusion cases and chronic orthodontic disorders will escalate the market growth of the brackets segment in the orthodontic supplies market globally. Furthermore, increasing awareness of oral care, rising number of dentists and growing incidences of dental diseases are also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



North America has the largest market share, with the United States being the larger contributor when compared to Canada. The North American orthodontic supplies market is mainly due to the high prevalence of dental disorders, along with the increasing urge in people to look better, aesthetically. The factor in this region driving the market are growing population, rising interest for dental aesthetic procedures among people, increment in legislative use on oral social insurance crosswise over North America, and the high reimbursement policies when compared to other regions.



Asia-Pacific is expected to register the most noteworthy CAGR, inferable from the rising geriatric population, high technological advancements, and growing medical tourism in nations like South Korea, India, and China.



Competitive Landscape

The orthodontic supplies market is highly fragmented because of the presence of global and local players. The Major players in the market includes The 3M Company, Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics, DB Orthodontics Ltd, Dentsply Sirona Inc., G&H Orthodontics Inc., Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd, etc. The market is growing rapidly owing to the availability of a wide range of products.



