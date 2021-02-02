Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protein Supplement Market 2020-2026 by Product Type, Source, Form, Customer Gender, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global protein supplement market will reach $9,310.1 million by 2026, growing by 7.23% annually over 2020-2026 owing to rising consumer awareness, growing number of fitness centers, and desire to lead active and healthy lifestyles amid COVID-19 pandemic. By sales volume, the market is anticipated to grow by 6.68% per annum during forecast years.



This report is based on a holistic research of the entire global protein supplement market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global protein supplement market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Source, Form, Customer Gender, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Form, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global protein supplement market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Casein Protein

3.3 Whey Protein

3.4 Egg Protein

3.5 Soy Protein

3.6 Pea Protein

3.7 Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Protein

3.8 Other Product Types



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Source

4.1 Market Overview by Source

4.2 Animal Based Proteins

4.3 Plant Based Proteins



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Form

5.1 Market Overview by Form

5.2 Powder

5.3 Ready to Drink (RTD) Liquid

5.4 Protein Bars



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Customer Gender

6.1 Market Overview by Customer Gender

6.2 Male Customers

6.3 Female Customers



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Age Group

7.1 Market Overview by Age Group

7.2 Millennial Group

7.3 Generation X

7.4 Baby Boomers



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

8.1 Market Overview by Application

8.2 Functional Foods

8.3 Sports Nutrition



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

9.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

9.2 Online Stores

9.3 Nutrition Store

9.4 Chemist/Drugstore

9.5 Health Food Store

9.6 Specialist Food Store

9.7 Supermarket/Hypermarket

9.8 Other Distribution Channels



10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

10.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026

10.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country

10.2.1 Overview of North America Market

10.2.2 U.S.

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.4 Mexico

10.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

10.3.1 Overview of European Market

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Germany

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Italy

10.3.7 Russia

10.3.8 Rest of European Market

10.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country

10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 India

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

10.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America Market

10.6 MEA Market 2019-2026 by Country

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 Other National Markets



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview of Key Vendors

11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

11.3 Company Profiles

Abbot Laboratories

ABH Pharma Inc.

Amway Corporation

Glanbia Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GNC Holdings

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Makers Nutrition

NBTY, Inc.

Transparent Labs

Vitaco Health Limited

12 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

12.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mnqd2

