New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Alcohol Packaging Market By Packaging Type (Primary Packaging and Secondary Packaging), By Material Type (Glass, Metal, Plastic, and Paper & Paperboard), By Application (Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Alcohol Packaging Market was estimated at USD 64 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 91.3 Billion by 2026. The global Alcohol Packaging Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026”.

Alcohol packaging is a convenient and attractive packaging solution. The increasing consumption of alcohol across the globe has boosted the demand for alcohol packaging. This packaging solution helps promote brands by increasing brand visibility.

Market Drivers:

Alcohol packaging is gaining momentum owing to the emergence of manufacturers across the world due to the high consumption of alcohol. Furthermore, the high preference for premium brands, attractive & convenient packaging, easy-to-open, and recyclable packaging solutions is expected to bolster the market growth. The importance of providing precise & clear information regarding alcohol, calorie, and other contents through the labels will further escalate the growth of the global Alcohol Packaging market. In addition to this, the need for promotion of brand quality and increasing public awareness among consumers regarding health concerns attributed to drinking helps promulgate the market. The latest trend of developing new intelligent systems and modifying the structure of packaging materials to help interact with product & environment and also to preserve the beverages will boom the targeted market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for food security and recreational activities coupled with the high disposable income influences the growth of the Alcohol Packaging market. However, fluctuating raw material costs and enactment of stringent regulations on packaging materials used for alcoholic drinks may restrain the growth of the global Alcohol Packaging market.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in the global Alcohol Packaging market include BA Glass Germany GmbH, Crown Holdings, Inc., Owens Illinois, Inc., Ball Corporation, Intrapac International Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A., DS Smith Plc, Berry Global, Inc., Nampak Ltd., WestRock LLC, Vidrala S.A., Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, and Beatson Clark Ltd.

Market Segment Dominance:

Glass material type is expected to dominate the global Alcohol Packaging market

The glass is the most preferred material while packaging owing to its low reactivity with alcohol and preserving the chemical composition of the contents stable. Thus, the global acceptance of glass is the reason propelling the growth of glass in the Alcohol Packaging market. The increasing use of glass in the alcoholic beverage industry is increasing due to the demand for content preservation in terms of flavor, aroma, and strength. Furthermore, the growing preference for premium products, innovative packaging, colored glass bottles, and amber-colored bottles among the consumers is expected to show continuous growth during the forecast period, resulting in the growth of the overall Alcohol Packaging market.

Beer application is expected to lead the market

The high consumption of beer across the globe coupled with the advancements in brewing technologies is anticipated to boom the global Alcohol Packaging market. Furthermore, the usage of best-quality raw materials has propelled the demand for the product.

The global Alcohol Packaging market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Alcohol Packaging industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different packaging types, material types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Alcohol Packaging industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Alcohol Packaging industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The global Alcohol Packaging market is segmented based on Packaging Type, Material Type, and Application. On the basis of packaging type segmentation, the market is classified into Primary Packaging and Secondary Packaging. By material type, the global Alcohol Packaging market is segregated into Glass, Metal, Plastic, and Paper & Paperboard. In terms of application, the market for alcohol packaging is divided into Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Others.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific exhibits the highest CAGR in the global Alcohol Packaging market

Asia Pacific Alcohol Packaging industry is estimated to grow at a faster rate owing to the surging population and presence of both local & major players in the region. Additionally, the high standard of living and changing preferences in alcoholic beverages among the consumers will favor the growth of the Alcohol Packaging market. Moreover, the social acceptance of alcohol consumption in China is found to profit the packaging market in the Asia Pacific.

Browse the full “Alcohol Packaging Market By Packaging Type (Primary Packaging and Secondary Packaging), By Material Type (Glass, Metal, Plastic, and Paper & Paperboard), By Application (Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-alcohol-packaging-market-by-packaging-type-primary-1001

This report segments the global Alcohol Packaging market as follows:

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Packaging Type Segment Analysis

Primary Packaging Bottles Cans Bag-in-Box Liquid Brick Carton Growlers Pouches

Secondary Packaging Boxes Folding Cartons Others



Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Material Type Segment Analysis

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Application Segment Analysis

Beer

Wine

Spirits

Others

