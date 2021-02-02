VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) virtual experience technologies (VXT) 3D ads, eCommerce, education technology and virtual conferences, today announced that it has been invited to Microsoft’s (MSFT: NASDAQ) Global Education Partner Summit (GEPS), taking place virtually on February 8-10, 2021.
GEPS, an invitation only event for Microsoft Education Partners, provides an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, build connections and to learn more about Microsoft’s investments in education technology. Nextech has been invited to showcase its successes and capabilities in the education industry to Microsoft Education stakeholders and partners.
Nextech’s presence will feature videos, whitepapers and other virtual handouts showcasing the Company’s success in the education space and providing an opportunity to network with some of the biggest leaders in the industry. Attendees and partners will also be able to meet the team responsible for delivering Nextech’s Ryerson Augmented Learning Experience (RALE), currently in use at Toronto’s Ryerson University, and view live demos of Nextech’s education solutions.
Through Nextech’s partnership with Ryerson University, the RALE program is providing collaborative AR learning experiences to over 5,000 first-year chemistry, biology, and physics students. Nextech and Ryerson are seeking to revolutionize remote STEM learning through dynamic education experiences that feature 3D, AR objects, live demonstrations, and downloadable course content, all available in one end-to-end digital platform.
Vivian Chan, Chief Channel Officer of Nextech AR comments, “We’re excited to be partnering with a global technology leader like Microsoft to showcase how our leading-edge technology, which allows educators to truly take virtual education to the next level. During this event, our Nextech team will elaborate on its successes in delivering educational solutions and identify new business opportunities through breakout sessions.”
Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR comments, “We are truly gratified that Microsoft extended us this invite and see this as a big opportunity for Nextech to work with Microsoft executives who really have the ability to affect industry wide change using our augmented reality in education.” He continues, “We have already built and delivered a robust AR platform solution for Ryerson University which, with the reach of a global partner like Microsoft we can duplicate globally. The market timing is perfect for our augmented reality solutions. In 2021 we have a unique opportunity to introduce students all over the globe to learning using immersive AR technology which we have proven makes a huge positive difference in education.”
Nextech’s platforms have serviced many Fortune 500 businesses such as Amazon Viacom, Johnson and Johnson, Bell Canada, UNESCO, Dell Technologies, Luxottica, Vulcan Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, TEDx, Grundfos, Arch Insurance. Security is a core feature of the company which reported a breakthrough in security with the help of Fastly, an edge computing company. Bringing token authentication to the edge greatly enhances security and performance, which is essential for winning more contracts from Fortune 500 companies.
Recent Company Highlights:
About Nextech AR
Nextech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality market estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024 according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.
The company is pursuing four verticals:
Virtual Experience Platform (VXP): An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With Nextech’s VXP platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption, and built-in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.
ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. Nextech has a ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its Aritize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its ARitize white label app, its ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.
ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.
ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.
