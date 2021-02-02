New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Temperature Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020200/?utm_source=GNW

Robust demand for consumer electronic products further boosts the market growth.



- The adoption of wireless temperature sensors in industries is mainly due to the non-contact measurement feature, to reach locations where the physical deployment of a device is not possible. For instance, the applications in wellhead tanks, flare systems, chemical tanks, compressors, and pipeline data collection are among various sections of the oil and gas industry where the temperature measurements are critical, as the installation of a wired device inside a tank or a pipe would be inefficient if the operating temperature is high.

- In July 2019, Kuwait signed a USD 600 million offshore exploration contract with Halliburton to drill six high-pressure high-temperature (HP/HT) exploration wells in the next two to three years. This new offshore exploration project with Halliburton could help to add around 100,000 barrels of oil per day in the future.

- The nature of the industry makes the usage of temperature sensors crucial, as it is essential to monitor the temperature changes in these lines and maintain a safe working condition. The super-heated steam and water pipelines are extended, and accidents in these may lead to the damage and loss of other assets, which is one of the driving factors for the demand and regulatory needs.

- Trends in the personal computing industry, such as smaller system size, faster processors, and the need to support more advanced applications, make monitoring and controlling heat imperative. This trend, coupled with robust sales and advancements of desktop and portable computers, is likely to continue to support the growth of temperature sensors.

- One of Honor’s recently announced smartphone, the Honor Play 4 Pro, is available with an infrared temperature sensor. In the era of a COVID-19 pandemic, when a high temperature could be a sign of being ill with COVID-19, it could be a helpful smartphone feature to have. According to Honor, the sensor works between temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius and 100 degrees Celsius (approximately -4 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit), which is more than enough to cover the human body’s range of potential temperatures, and that it can sense temperatures down to the tenth of a degree.

- Temperature Sensors are employing IoT connectivity to speed COVID-19 screening. Polysense Technologies and Semtech have joined forces to develop a series of human body temperature monitoring devices based on Semtech’s LoRa LPWAN. The sensors offer real-time data to frontline healthcare workers and quickly screen individuals with a high temperature, one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19.



Key Market Trends

Infrared Temperature Sensors to Drive the Market Growth



- Unlike many contact temperature sensors, IR Temperature sensors can take readings even from a moving object at less than 10 ms. This particular advantage has brought many applications to the IR temperature sensors in the field of manufacturing, defense, food processing, and automotive applications.

- Traditionally, the applications of IR temperature sensors are found in a variety of defense applications such as optical target sighting and variable emissivity measurements that are often helpful in tracking activities. However, all these applications are very advanced and considerably have a continuous demand owing to the globally increasing military spending. But in recent times, infrared temperature sensors, just like all the sensors in the market, are experiencing increased demand from the manufacturing sectors, which are majorly driven by the global adoption of Industry 4.0 policies.

- In the case of predictive maintenance, IR temperature sensors are increasingly gaining a considerable market share. There is a high requirement of monitoring the temperature of moving parts, which can rarely be substituted by the efficiency of IR temperature sensors.

- In the case of the plastic molding industry, IR sensor technology can optimize thermoplastic demolding processes. In the automotive industry, the IR temperature sensors are used in collaboration with the paint workshops, which, with the help of intelligent algorithms, calculates the amount of time a chassis spends in the drying oven without affecting the paint job.

- The rapid surge in COVID-19 cases has caused the nations worldwide to take steps to stop the spread. Ever since the outbreak of the deadly disease, there has been a need to check temperatures routinely. Large-area detection and screening for fever would soon be a reality for the safety of all and containment of not only the current COVID-19 that is impacting today but also a prescriptive measure of preparedness.

- An infrared body temperature monitoring system for large area monitoring and detection would play a significant role in improving awareness and controlling the spread of an outbreak. Such a system would have an effective alarm using a temperature range feature, ability to track and raise alarms at multiple points, miss no targets, identify between human/animal/organic target and other high- temperature objects and use video/photographic images for monitoring and analysis – all in real-time.



North America to Hold Maximum Market Share



- North America held the largest market share, due to several established manufacturers in the region investing significantly in the development and betterment of existing temperature sensors.

- According to the American Automotive Policy Council, Automakers and their suppliers are America’s largest manufacturing sector, responsible for 3% of America’s GDP. Moreover, over the past five years alone, FCA US, Ford, and General Motors have announced investments of nearly USD 35 billion in their U.S. assembly, engine and transmission plants, R & D labs, headquarters, and administrative offices, and other infrastructure that connects and supports them

- Companies in the region such as Emerson Electric Co. offer thermocouple temperature sensors that feature resilience and durability in harsh process environments. Other companies, such as Vernier Software and Technology, offer thermocouple temperature sensors to measure temperatures in the range of –200oC to 1400oC. It can also be used to measure flame temperatures as high as 1400 ?C, or liquid nitrogen temperatures at -196 ?C.

- Moreover, the region is expected to supply much of the world’s growing demand for oil over the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). As per the IEA, the United States is expected to account for 80% of the global oil supply increase between 2017 and 2025, as shale producers find more ways to pump oil profitably at lower prices. Thus, the growing oil and gas sector in the country is likely to boost further the demand for the market studied over the forecast period.

- With the U.S. Department of the Interior planning to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024, the oil and gas sector in the region is expected to open up new opportunities to the market.

- Additionally, the healthcare industry uses temperature sensors extensively for continuous cardiac output monitoring, thermal dilution catheters, etc. With such advancements across various industries in the region and the R & D of various types of temperature sensors being integrated into more and more products, the market for temperature sensors is set to grow at a healthy rate.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry is high in this market, owing to the presence of many players operating in the market, such as Honeywell, Texas Instruments, and STMicroelectronics among other regional and local manufacturers. Continuous product upgradation and industry convergence are driving the market towards highly differentiated offerings. Some of the key developments in the area are:

- Feb 2020 - Texas Instruments expanded its temperature sensing portfolio to include linear thermistors that deliver up to 50% higher accuracy than negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors. The higher accuracy of TI’s thermistors can enable operation closer to the other components’ thermal limits and the overall system. It can help engineers maximize performance while reducing bill-of-materials (BOM) and total solution cost.

- Oct 2019 - RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, introduced the RS PRO infrared temperature sensor, a low-cost non-contact voltage-output temperature sensor designed for factory maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) in smart manufacturing environments.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020200/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001