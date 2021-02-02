Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Identity and Access Management Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A latest study collated and published by the author analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global consumer identity and access management market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the consumer identity and access management market to identify opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the consumer identity and access management market will progress during the forecast period 2020 - 2030.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the consumer identity and access management market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the consumer identity and access management market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the consumer identity and access management market. The global consumer identity and access management market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the consumer identity and access management market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions company profiles of key players currently dominating the consumer identity and access management market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in this report on Consumer Identity and Access Management Market
The report provides detailed information about the consumer identity and access management market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the consumer identity and access management market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources
2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary - Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Forecast Factors
4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.3.1. Drivers
4.3.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. Analysis of Consumer Iam by Authentication Type
4.4.1. Passwords
4.4.2. Knowledge-Based Answers
4.4.3. Tokens
4.4.4. Biometrics
4.4.5. Pin
4.4.6. Security Certificates
4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia-Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.5.1. by Component
4.5.2. by Deployment
4.5.3. by Application
4.5.4. by Enterprise Size
4.5.5. by Industry
4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.6.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market
4.6.2. End-User Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.6.2.1. Increase in Spending
4.6.2.2. Decrease in Spending
4.6.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.7. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.7.1. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Concentration Rate
4.7.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent, and Leading Players
4.7.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (Us$ Mn), 2015-2030
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2019
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-2030
5.2. Pricing Model Analysis
6. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2030
6.3.1. Software
6.3.2. Services
6.3.2.1. Managed Services
6.3.2.2. Professional Services
6.3.2.2.1. Implementation
6.3.2.2.2. Consulting
6.3.2.2.3. Support Services
7. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Deployment
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018 - 2030
7.3.1. Software-As-A-Service (Saas)
7.3.2. On-Premise
8. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Application
8.1. Overview
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018 - 2030
8.3.1. Directory Services
8.3.2. Authentication & Access Management
8.3.3. Identity Analytics
8.3.4. Governance and Compliance Management
8.3.5. Others (User Provisioning and Password Management)
9. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size
9.1. Overview and Definitions
9.2. Key Segment Analysis
9.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 2030
9.3.1. SMEs
9.3.2. Large Enterprises
10. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Industry
10.1. Overview
10.2. Key Segment Analysis
10.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2018 - 2030
10.3.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)
10.3.2. Government
10.3.3. Retail
10.3.4. It & Telecommunication
10.3.5. Media and Entertainment
10.3.6. Travel and Hospitality
10.3.7. Healthcare
10.3.8. Education
10.3.9. Energy and Utilities
10.3.10. Transportation and Logistics
10.3.11. Others (Manufacturing, Real Estate)
11. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030
11.2.1. North America
11.2.2. Europe
11.2.3. Asia-Pacific
11.2.4. Middle East & Africa
11.2.5. South America
12. North America Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
12.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030
13. Europe Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
13.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
14. APAC Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Outlook
14.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
14.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
15. Middle East & Africa (Mea) Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast
15.1. Regional Outlook
15.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
15.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
16. South America Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast
16.1. Regional Outlook
16.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
16.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
17. Competition Landscape
17.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
17.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019)
18. Company Profiles
18.1. Acuant, Inc.
18.1.1. Business Overview
18.1.2. Product Portfolio
18.1.3. Geographical Footprint
18.1.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.2. Akamai Technologies Inc.
18.2.1. Business Overview
18.2.2. Product Portfolio
18.2.3. Geographical Footprint
18.2.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.3. Amazon Web Services Inc.
18.3.1. Business Overview
18.3.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.3. Geographical Footprint
18.3.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.4. Auth0 Inc.
18.4.1. Business Overview
18.4.2. Product Portfolio
18.4.3. Geographical Footprint
18.4.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.5. Ca Technologies
18.5.1. Business Overview
18.5.2. Product Portfolio
18.5.3. Geographical Footprint
18.5.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.6. Forgerock Inc.
18.6.1. Business Overview
18.6.2. Product Portfolio
18.6.3. Geographical Footprint
18.6.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.7. Gigya, Inc.
18.7.1. Business Overview
18.7.2. Product Portfolio
18.7.3. Geographical Footprint
18.7.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.8. Globalsign
18.8.1. Business Overview
18.8.2. Product Portfolio
18.8.3. Geographical Footprint
18.8.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.9. IBM Corporation
18.9.1. Business Overview
18.9.2. Product Portfolio
18.9.3. Geographical Footprint
18.9.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.10. Loginradius Inc.
18.10.1. Business Overview
18.10.2. Product Portfolio
18.10.3. Geographical Footprint
18.10.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.11. Microsoft Corporation
18.11.1. Business Overview
18.11.2. Product Portfolio
18.11.3. Geographical Footprint
18.11.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.12. Netiq Corporation
18.12.1. Business Overview
18.12.2. Product Portfolio
18.12.3. Geographical Footprint
18.12.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.13. Okta Inc.
18.13.1. Business Overview
18.13.2. Product Portfolio
18.13.3. Geographical Footprint
18.13.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.14. Onegini
18.14.1. Business Overview
18.14.2. Product Portfolio
18.14.3. Geographical Footprint
18.14.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.15. Salesforce.Com
18.15.1. Business Overview
18.15.2. Product Portfolio
18.15.3. Geographical Footprint
18.15.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.16. Sap Se
18.16.1. Business Overview
18.16.2. Product Portfolio
18.16.3. Geographical Footprint
18.16.4. Revenue and Strategy
18.17. Ubisecure, Inc
18.17.1. Business Overview
18.17.2. Product Portfolio
18.17.3. Geographical Footprint
18.17.4. Revenue and Strategy
19. Key Takeaways
