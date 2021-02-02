Dublin, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Ceramics Market by Material, Application, and End-User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic ceramics market was valued at $11.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $16.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027.



Electronic ceramics, also called a electroceramics, are a subclass of advanced ceramic materials. Dielectrics, piezoelectric, and semiconducting & superconducting ceramics are the various types of electroceramics available in the market. They exhibit unique electronic, optical, and electro-magnetic properties, thus making them ideal in several specific electronic applications such as consumer electronics, transportation, power engineering, medicine & healthcare, and communication. Titanate, zirconia, alumina, silica, and niobates are some of the major electroceramic materials. Products made from electroceramics include various types of ceramic capacitors, transducers, sensing elements, timing devices, radio-frequency identification tags (RFIDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), noise suppression filters, ferroelectric RAM (FRAM), and LEDs. Every electronic device or electronic system incorporates some sort of electroceramic components. For instance, a typical smartphone has more than 700 electroceramic components.



The growth of the global electronic ceramics market is driven by the advancements in the semiconductor and electronics industry. The global smartphone market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increase in availability of low-segment models and low cost of internet. MEMS and sensors are indispensable components in a smartphone that is responsible for various features. In addition, newer technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G connectivity demand newer infrastructure that involves development of new grades of electroceramics. Owing to its nonvolatile and low-power consumption advantage over conventional memory storage device, FRAMs are expected to witness strong demand during the forecast period. The process of producing electroceramic components from electroceramic powder is capital-intensive and a technology-based sector. Hence, the forward integration of electroceramics is majorly done by few consolidated players. The development of new electroceramics involves huge R&D expenditure and intensive in-house research capabilities. Electroceramics play a crucial and indispensable role in the electronics and semiconductor industry. The development of electric vehicles has opened a new application area for electroceramics, where they are used in various sensors and power electronics. Furthermore, the development of ceramic solid-state battery technology has the potential to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market. Ceramic solid-state battery technology offers all the benefits associated with a MLCC. They do not contain liquid electrolyte, thus eliminating the risk of leakage or explosion.



The global electronic ceramics market is segmented into material, application, and end-user. Based on the material, the market has been studied into alumina, zirconia, silica, and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into capacitors, data storage devices, optoelectronic devices, actuators & sensors, power distribution devices, and others. The end users of electronic ceramics are electronics, automobile, medical, aerospace & defense, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The electronic ceramics industry include major players such as American Elements, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., CoorsTek Inc., Ferro Corporation, Hoganas AB, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Merck KgA, Noritake Co. Ltd., Physik Instrumente GmbH & Co. KG., Sensor Technology Ltd., and Venator Materials Plc.



Key Benefits



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global electronic ceramics market.

It offers detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions helps to determine the prevailing and future opportunities in these regions.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global electronic ceramics market is provided.

Exhaustive analysis of the global electronic ceramics market by material, application, and end user helps to understand the ratings of electronic ceramics that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the electronics industry and the entire supply chain, creating shortage of raw material supply.

China is a key region for the electronics industry, owing to the presence of almost all the major electronic OEMs and contract manufacturers. The abrupt shutdown of operations due to lockdown hampered the entire electronics ecosystem.

The pandemic negatively affected the consumer spending patterns., which resulted in decline in demand for consumer electronic.

The pandemic severely impacted smartphones sales in the first quarter of 2020. Top smartphone players such as Apple and Samsung recorded a decline in sales.

In addition, spending on essential products such as food and medicine has increased, whereas demand for nonessentials such as electronics has decreased.

Lockdown and travel restrictions forced companies to issue work-from-home (WFH) directives. This increased the demand for wireless networks and consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary Research

1.3.2. Secondary Research

1.3.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Current Demand from the Major End-Users

3.3.1.2. New Technologies Increase the Demand for More Electroceramics

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. High Investment Involved in Fabrication and Integration

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Development of Ceramic Solid-State Battery Technology

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Impact of Key Regulation

3.6. Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Electronics Ceramics Market

3.7. Patent Analysis, 2015-2019



Chapter 4: Electronic Ceramics Market, by Material

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Alumina

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3. Zirconia

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4. Silica

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 5: Electronic Ceramics Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Capacitors

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3. Data Storage Devices

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4. Optoelectronic Devices

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5. Actuators & Sensors

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6. Power Distribution Devices

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 6: Electronic Ceramics Market, by End-User

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Electronics

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3. Automobile

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4. Medical

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5. Aerospace & Defense

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 7: Electronic Ceramics Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

8.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.3. Competitive Heatmap

8.4. Key Developments

8.4.1. Expansions

8.4.2. Mergers and Acquisition

8.4.3. Other Developments



Chapter 9: Company Profiles:

9.1. Almatis GmbH

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.2. American Elements

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.3. Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S. A.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Operating Business Segments

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.3.5. Business Performance

9.4. Coorstek Inc.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.5. Ferro Corporation

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Operating Business Segments

9.5.4. Product Portfolio

9.5.5. Business Performance

9.6. Hoganas Ab

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.6.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Operating Business Segments

9.7.4. Product Portfolio

9.7.5. Business Performance

9.8. L3Harris Technologies Inc.

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Operating Business Segments

9.8.4. Product Portfolio

9.8.5. Business Performance

9.9. Merck Kgaa

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Operating Business Segments

9.9.4. Product Portfolio

9.9.5. Business Performance

9.10. Noritake Co. Ltd.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Company Snapshot

9.10.3. Operating Business Segments

9.10.4. Product Portfolio

9.10.5. Business Performance

9.11. Physik Instrumente GmbH & Co. Kg.

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Company Snapshot

9.11.3. Product Portfolio

9.11.4. Business Performance

9.11.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.12. Sensor Technology Ltd.

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Company Snapshot

9.12.3. Product Portfolio

9.13. Venator Materials plc

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Company Snapshot

9.13.3. Operating Business Segments

9.13.4. Product Portfolio

9.13.5. Business Performance



