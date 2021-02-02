Tampa, FL, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounts Payable can be considered the backbone of any company, which means improving the efficiency and productivity of this critical department can make a significant impact on your success. Eliminating manual data entry, reducing bottlenecks, and increasing your bottom line are just a few reasons why AP Automation should be a top priority in 2021.

There are many tools to help you manage your Accounts Payable department, including document management, approval routing, workflow automation, and more. But what is the right combination for your company? How do you start an AP Automation project? What are the common pitfalls when implementing AP Automation? And how do you justify the ROI to senior management?

Join us on February 23rd at 4 p.m. EST for AP Automation for Oracle EBS: A Proven Methodology for Success, where our automation experts will explore the pain points that you should consider to develop an actionable plan for automating in 2021.

You will learn about a proven methodology for AP Automation for Oracle EBS, including discovery, implementation, training, and more:

Learn why many implementations fail and how to avoid making the same mistakes

Understand how business goals need to drive technical implementations

Discover why real-time integration with Oracle EBS is imperative when looking for immediate ROI

Identify and review your steps for managing AP Automation to eliminate redundancy

Create a clearly defined roadmap for implementing AP Automation tools

Review the potential ROI for an AP Automation project

Join us for AP Automation for Oracle EBS: A Proven Methodology for Success and you will walk away with a complete understanding of a paperless AP automation process and how you can create a business case to take to your senior management team.

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Workflow Automation solutions. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

As a trusted Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with all ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through digital transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/.

