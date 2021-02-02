Cincinnati, Ohio, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, has been awarded the “Best in KLAS” designation for full revenue cycle outsourcing for the second year in a row. The designation recognizes that out of all the companies reviewed that offer full revenue cycle outsourcing, Ensemble was ranked number one by healthcare leaders around the country for its excellence in improving financial outcomes and patient experiences.

“Our steadfast focus on client relationships and delivering exceptional results is what Ensemble is known for in the marketplace and receiving this designation two years in a row is a true testament to our commitment to that focus. An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle, paired with our people and industry leading operations, is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems that we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. “At Ensemble, we believe that our people truly are the most important part of our success. We could not do any of this without a team who works together passionately for the benefit of our clients, their patients and communities.”

Ensemble partners with more than 380 hospitals and 7,000 health care providers across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process, and the patient experience, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care.

“Receiving the Best in KLAS designation for the second year in a row is proof of our commitment to our mission of redefining the possible in healthcare. This recognition awards both the efforts of Ensemble associates and our full outsource clients,” said Shannon White, President of Ensemble.

In addition to focusing on its people, Ensemble has been pioneering new artificial intelligence and automation technologies that have enabled significant efficiency gains to support its industry-leading revenue cycle performance, pushing the edge of innovation in revenue cycle management. Most recently, the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted Ensemble a patent for its innovative automation technology. Ensemble has ten additional U.S. patents pending.

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of “Best in KLAS” should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

“Best in KLAS” is based on information obtained from the 2,500 interviews KLAS conducts with providers and payers each month. Annually, these interviews represent the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics, and account for 750 products and services from more than 200 vendors.

Ensemble has also been recognized as a Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker’s Magazine and a 2019 and 2020 Top Workplace by the Cincinnati Enquirer. The organization was recently awarded the 2019 HFMA MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, placing Ensemble’s level of performance among just 20 hospitals out of 6,210 in the country.

Ensemble will accept the award during the 2021 Best in KLAS Awards Virtual Ceremony on Tuesday, February 23.

For more information about Ensemble, visit www.ensemblehp.com. To learn more about KLAS and view the report, visit www.KLASResearch.com.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble is a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, helping healthcare providers improve financial outcomes and patient experiences with an unrivaled depth of expertise and best-in-class technologies. Ensemble offers full revenue cycle outsourcing as well as a comprehensive suite of healthcare financial management point solutions. With clients spanning the U.S. and Europe, we have been helping to improve healthcare outcomes for millions of patients while saving hundreds of millions of dollars for healthcare providers. We are committed to bringing every provider that we support to the peak of revenue cycle excellence. Our approach forges true partnerships that dive deep into the details to find solutions and deliver results that last. Recognized with multiple industry awards and as a Becker’s Healthcare Top Workplace, Ensemble is setting a new standard for provider support services - redefining the possible in healthcare by empowering people to be the difference. For more information, visit www.EnsembleHP.com.

About KLAS

