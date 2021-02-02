Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before March 22, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) investors that acquired shares between December 31, 2020 and January 14, 2021. Investors have until March 22, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning whether the Company fabricated key elements of its business. On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled "Cleanspark (CLSK): Back to the Trash Can," alleging, among other things, that CleanSpark has "fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts" and is also "rife with undisclosed related party transactions." On this news, CleanSpark's shares fell $3.63 per share, or 9.23%, to close at $35.71 per share on January 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 22, 2021.

