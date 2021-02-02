Click here to join the case



The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ("iRhythm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: IRTC) investors that acquired securities between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”) rulemaking caused iRhythm’s business to suffer. The Company’s reimbursement rates plummeted as a result. Further uncertainty and weakness in the Company’s business was caused by a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about iRhythm, investors suffered damages.

