STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners today officially launched the BPM Vendor Selection Express Service (VSES). Leveraging elements of its industry-leading Vendor Selection Premier Service and working with leading vendors, BPM Partners’ new service makes state-of-the-art planning and reporting systems accessible and affordable for smaller organizations. The VSES is intended for midmarket organizations evaluating systems for 10-20 users.



The VSES enables organizations to elevate their budgeting, forecasting, planning, reporting, and analytics solutions quickly, confidently, and cost-effectively.

“The global pandemic caused economic uncertainty and showed companies of all sizes how important it is for their planning systems to be more agile, comprehensive, collaborative, and easier-to-use,” said Craig Schiff, President and CEO, BPM Partners. “Companies making these improvements, especially those in the midmarket, want to proceed cautiously, with minimal risk and cost. We designed the Vendor Selection Express Service to address these needs.”

Customers can evaluate any vendors they choose as part of the Vendor Selection Express process, but BPM Partners has curated a list of Preferred Vendors committed to exclusive pricing as part of this service.

Current Preferred Vendors (both top-rated and leading innovators) include:

Acterys

deFacto Global

Fluence Technologies

Jedox

Jirav

Place Technologies

Planful

Prophix

Unit4

Vena

XLerant



“As a rapidly growing company we knew that spreadsheets for budgeting and planning were a very short-term solution, as they are unsuitable for scaling, collaboration and aiding rapid decision making,” said Simon Turner, CFO, Sense Biodetection. “We were willing to take on a BPM project, but for a company of our size today the traditional vendor models were too lengthy and expensive and scoped well beyond our current needs. The Vendor Selection Express Service reduced the risk, cost, and effort required. In a little more than 4 weeks, with BPM Partners guiding us through the process, we found the right solution for our needs.”

“We agree with BPM Partners,” said Rishi Grover, Chief Solutions Architect, Vena. “Midmarket organizations need planning systems to be more readily available. This allows them to quickly and effectively transform the way they work to drive and accelerate growth. That is why we are pleased to offer Vena’s top-rated Complete Planning platform as part of this program, to help businesses power their plan to grow with enterprise-level capabilities.”

The Vendor Selection Express Service streamlines the selection process with minimal work disruption and guides organizations to their best solution in about four weeks.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related FP&A and business intelligence solutions. The company’s team of vendor-neutral experts helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges. We leverage decades of expertise to guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to https://www.bpmpartners.com . Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam .